UAE Mobile Wallet Market 2014-2018 & 2022 - Market is Projected to Surpass $ 2.3 Billion

The mobile wallet market is projected to surpass $ 2.3 billion by 2022 in UAE, on the back of growing smartphone and internet penetration in the country.

Government initiatives towards a cashless and digitalized economy, emergence of Bring Your Own Device, and a huge number of people without bank accounts are some of the other factors expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to mobile wallet providers in the UAE during forecast period.

Moreover, increasing youth population, which is tech-savvy, coupled with growing number of retailers accepting mobile wallet payments and installing POS, and rising support of the banking industry would fuel the country's mobile wallet market in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the UAE mobile wallet market are Trriple Payments LLC, Beam Wallet, Bridg, Cardtek International LLC, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co., Emirates Telecommunication Corp., Mashreq Bank, Emirates NBD, OMA Emirates LLC, and Network International LLC, among others.

UAE Mobile Wallet Market By Application, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2022, discusses the following aspects of mobile wallet market in UAE:

Mobile Wallet Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Application ( Bill Payment , Mobile Recharge & Mobile Bill Payments, Utilities & Money Transfer & Others), By End User (Retail, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Transportation & Others)

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Mobile Wallet Market Overview



5. UAE Mobile Wallet Market Landscape



6. UAE Mobile Wallet Market Outlook



7. UAE Mobile Wallet Application Market Outlook



8. UAE Mobile Wallet End User Market Outlook



9. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



10. Mobile Payment Models



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. UAE Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



