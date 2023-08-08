UAE Motorcycle Markets, Trends, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2018-2022 & 2023-2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Motorcycle Market, By Propulsion (ICE, Electric), By Type (Standard, Cruiser, Sport), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018- 2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE Motorcycle Market has been steadily growing, reaching a valuation of USD 115.09 million in 2022, and is projected to maintain a robust CAGR of 10.83% until 2028.

This growth is attributed to several factors, including the rise in delivery services and the increasing popularity of adventurous activities. The introduction of electric motorbikes has also played a significant role in boosting the UAE motorcycle market. Moreover, the growing tourism industry has led to an increased demand for leasing motorbikes, especially sports and cruiser bikes, for convenient travel within the cities, further driving the market's expansion.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has posed challenges for the UAE Motorcycle Market. The restrictions on import and export and widespread lockdowns across the country resulted in a decline in motorcycle sales in the UAE. Despite these setbacks, the market remains resilient and is expected to regain momentum as the situation improves.

The UAE Motorcycle Market is segmented based on propulsion, type, region, and competitive landscape. The propulsion segment includes Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric motorcycles, while the type segment comprises Standard, Cruiser, and Sport bikes.

The market is further categorized based on regions, including Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and others, presenting various opportunities and challenges for market players across different regions.

Increasing Demand in the Delivery System



The demand for motorcycles in the last-mile delivery system in the UAE is expanding at a rapid rate. The benefits of motorcycle such as low cost of ownership, maneuverability and faster mode of travelling are contributing to the motorcycle market growth in the country.

Hence, various restaurants and e-commerce platforms are adopting motorcycles for their deliveries. Moreover, the high fuel efficiency and low annual maintenance cost increase motorcycles demand in the UAE.



Recreational and Adventurous Activities



The increase in the popularity of adventure sports, such as hiking, off road riding is resulting in a corresponding increase in demand for motorcycles designed for off-road use, such as dual-sport or dirt bikes. These types of motorcycles are built to handle rough terrain and are often used for off-road exploration and adventure and are likely to drive the motorcycle market in UAE.

Also, with the growing tourism, the leasing of high end motorcycles for the tourist experience is also high in demand, which further boosts the UAE motorcycle market.



The Entrance of Electric Two-Wheelers



Customers are frequently more interested in two-wheelers with batteries. Electric two-wheelers are already widely available from a variety of companies in a variety of product categories, and many more have already launched or plan to launch such vehicles soon.

Furthermore, the UAE experiences extreme heat and humidity, with daily temperature increases of up to 2-3 degrees Celsius over the previous year. To address this issue, the government implemented regulations that encourage the use of electric vehicles, which may reduce air pollution.

To reduce its reliance on oil and increase investment in alternative energy sources. As a result, these government actions reduce air pollution and stimulate the UAE Motorcycle market for electric motorcycle.



Increasing demand for High-End Bikes



With the rising disposal income and increasing urbanization in the UAE the demand for cruiser and sports motorcycles is increasing, such Harley Davidson, Kawasaki, Suzuki and BMW, etc.

With the increasing standard of living the consumers are preferring the luxurious motorcycle for their use. In the forecast period the demand for the Cruiser and Sports motorcycles is expected to increase with a CAGR of 9.62% and 9.26% respectively.



Competitive Landscape

Key players are developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach.



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE Motorcycle Market.

Bajaj Auto Limited ( Dubai Auto Gallery LLC)

Auto Gallery LLC) Harley-Davidson, Inc. ( Abdulla Al Masaood & Sons Motorcycles L.L.C)

& Sons Motorcycles L.L.C) Piaggio Group (Society Motors)

KTM Middle East Al Shafar LLC (Al Shafar Group)

Suzuki Auto Sport L.L.C ( Al Yousuf L.L.C )

) Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Al-Futtaim Group company)

Bayerische Motoren Werke BMW Motorrad (BMW AGMC)

Kawasaki MEA (Liberty Automobiles Company)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Al Yousuf Motors)

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (Moto Connect Motorcycle and Spare Parts Trading

Voice of Customer

Brand satisfaction Level

Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

Challenges and Unmet Needs

Report Scope:



UAE Motorcycle Market, By Propulsion:

ICE

Electric

UAE Motorcycle Market, By Type:

Standard

Cruiser

Sport

UAE Motorcycle Market, By Region:

Dubai

Sharjah

Abu Dhabi

Others

