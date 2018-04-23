UAE Online Fashion Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 21% During the Next 5 Years Till 2022: Ken Research

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg )

People in UAE are tech-savvy and are highly fashion and brand conscious so they spend online in order to maintain their fashion quotient. UAE witnessed maximum sales arising out of premium priced fashion products. The emerging product category such as maternity wear, plus size wear and sportswear among the inhabitants of UAE will also augment the market. Existing market players providing different shopping experience such as try and buy tool would further assist in growth of the online fashion market. E-commerce market will witness an increase in customer base, of which Dubai and Abu Dhabi will contribute a large share.

"Online fashion market players witnessed 40% share of orders being received from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman and other cities in 2017. The internet penetration rate in 2017 was 78.6% and is expected to reach 80.2% by 2019."

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "UAE Online Fashion Market Outlook to 2022- by Type (Apparel, Fashion Accessories and Footwear), By Region (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Others)" suggested that in next 5-10 years, online fashion industry will witness significant growth as the industry has all the potential backed by tech savvy population and entry of expats. In the wake of expected gargantuan growth, the online fashion players have to concentrate on maintaining the customer and supplier NPS score. Middle East is always a logistics hub for several nations and hence, the growth in orders which are placed by overseas residents will continue to grow.

New mall announcements and Dubai's successful Expo 2020 bid have placed the UAE at the epicenter of a global retail revolution. In the run-up to Expo 2020, the next few years will prove to be critical as regional retailers and mall owners invest heavily in new technologies and trained manpower to maintain profitability, according to a leading expert on international retail trends.

UAE Online fashion market GMV is expected to grow at a rapid pace from 2021 to 2022 owing to the rising number of online market players entering the E-commerce industry with introduction of new business model such as hybrid model in which the companies will also be running their offline stores where customer will experience the product and then make a purchase.

