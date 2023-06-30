UAE Ophthalmic Equipment Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023-2027 - Increasing Medical Tourism Promises Market Growth

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Ophthalmic Equipment Market By Product (Vision Care Products, Ophthalmology Surgical Devices, Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing research about eye diseases, and growing research related to the therapeutic approaches for treatment also aids the growth of the UAE ophthalmic equipment market in the next five years.

UAE ophthalmic equipment market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on the account of increasing instances of eye diseases. Increasing instances of diabetes further increase the risk of affecting eyesight and higher chances of eye infection in diabetic patients, therefore further driving the growth of the UAE ophthalmic equipment market in the upcoming five years. 

Diabetes Increases Patient Burden

Increasing instances of diabetes are a major cause for the increasing instances of eye diseases among the population of the country thereby driving the growth of the UAE ophthalmic equipment market in the upcoming five years. As of 2021, more than 1 million population is suffering from diabetes in the country. In the year 2021, among every 1000 population mark of the country, over 990 people suffer from diabetes.

The cases of diabetes are higher among the geriatric population of the country. One in every 5 people aged over 69 years suffers from diabetes in the country. By 2019, over 19% of the adult population aged between 20 years to 79 years were suffering from type II diabetes. The country stands at the 10th largest population suffering from diabetes on the world scale.

Diabetes causes various eye diseases like diabetes retinopathy, cataracts, glaucoma, or retinal vessel occlusion. Increasing instances of such diseases would upsurge the demand for more efficient and effective diagnostic ophthalmic equipment and therapeutic ophthalmic equipment.

Increasing Medical Tourism Promises Market Growth

UAE healthcare industry is expanding rapidly with the increasing medical tourism in recent years. Patients are crossing miles to obtain world-class healthcare facilities in the country.

Through medical tourism alone, the country increases its annual revenues by 15% - 20% every year. Asian countries like India, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, and China are known to have collaborated with the UAE to promote medical tourism as well as investing millions of dollars to support the increase in demand for access to quality care across borders.

People from other countries are seeking ophthalmic surgeries, treatment, and diagnosis from the UAE healthcare industry owing to their world-class facilities and convenient services. Dubai Health Care City is attracting a large population from Asian countries like India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

Modern and well-equipped hospitals are experiencing a surge in the number of international patients owing to the private healthcare sector, foreign-trained doctors & specialists, and excellent patient care thus aiding the growth of the UAE ophthalmic equipment market in the next five years.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE ophthalmic equipment market.

  • Alcon Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson Middle East FZ-LLC
  • CooperVision UAE
  • Bausch Health Companies, Inc UAE
  • Carl Zeiss Vision MENA FZE
  • Glaukos Corporation UAE
  • Atlas Medical FZCO
  • Nidek UAE (Abtahi Medical)

Report Scope:

UAE Ophthalmic Equipment Market, By Product Type:

  • Vision Care Products
  • Ophthalmology Surgical Devices
  • Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices
  • Others

UAE Ophthalmic Equipment Market, By Application:

  • Glaucoma
  • Amblyopia
  • Cataract
  • Retinal Detachment
  • Others

UAE Ophthalmic Equipment Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Ambulatory Care Centers
  • Others

UAE Ophthalmic Equipment Market, By Region:

  • Abu Dhabi
  • Dubai
  • Sharjah
  • Rest of UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wd2rka

