UAE Perfume Market to 2024 by Price, Gender, Type, Manufacturing Process, Competitive Landscape

The UAE Perfume market was worth US$ 440 Million in 2018, the market is further projected to reach US$ 750 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2018-2024.



In the UAE, perfumes were traditionally produced manually and then sold in the local marketplace, The last few decades, however, have witnessed major changes in the industry, with the UAE now establishing itself as a major global player in the perfume industry. The region now represents one of the major producers and exporters of perfume across the globe.



The region has also witnessed an evolution in terms of western brands setting up there bases in the region and developing products that are a blend of both Arabic and Western influence.



UAE Perfume Market Trends



The willingness of women and men for using a perfume and enhancing their personality represents one of the crucial factors which is fostering the UAE perfume market. Moreover, Beautyworld, an international trade fair for cosmetics and perfumery which takes place every year in the UAE, is further presenting tremendous opportunities for the growth of the market.



In recent years, the UAE has witnessed a strong growth in the number of international perfume houses setting up their bases in the country. They are increasingly serving their products to the local population by incorporating traditional oriental notes in their fragrances and introducing contemporary fragrances.

Consumers living in the region currently prefer natural perfumes having a rich and warm oriental fragrance, preferably used in their natural forms. Ingredients such as amber, oud, musk, exotic flowers, etc. are quite popular in the region

Some of the other factors which are facilitating the growth of the UAE perfume market include rising penetration of ecommerce and social media, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness about personal grooming.



Market Breakup by Price:



On the basis of price, the UAE perfume market is segmented as premium products and mass products. Presently, premium products exhibit a clear dominance in the market. While mass products are inexpensive and widely available, premium products are predominantly associated with self-esteem.



Market Breakup by Gender:



Based on the gender, the market has been classified as male, female and unisex. Unisex perfumes currently represent the largest segment as these can be used by both male and female users.



Market Breakup by Product



On the basis of product, the market is segregated as Arabic, French and others.



Competitive Landscape:



The market is highly concentrated in nature with the presence of few well-established manufacturers which together account for the majority of the market share. This makes it difficult for small players or new entrants to survive in the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 GCC Perfume Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Price

5.4 Market Breakup by Gender

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 UAE Perfume Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Price

6.4 Market Breakup by Gender

6.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.7.1 Overview

6.7.2 Strengths

6.7.3 Weaknesses

6.7.4 Opportunities

6.7.5 Threats

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Research and Development

6.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

6.8.4 Manufacturing

6.8.5 Marketing

6.8.6 Distribution

6.8.7 End-Use

6.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.9.4 Degree of Competition

6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.10 Price Analysis

6.10.1 Key Price Indicators

6.10.2 Price Structure

6.10.3 Margin Analysis



7 Market Breakup by Price

7.1 Premium Products

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Mass Products

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Gender

8.1 Male

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Female

8.3 Unisex



9 Market Breakup by Perfume Type

9.1 Arabic

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 French

9.3 Others



10 Perfume Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players



