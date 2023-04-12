UAE Prenatal & Neonatal Care Devices Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities Report 2023-2027 Featuring Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Cardinal Health, and Masimo

DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Prenatal & Neonatal Care Devices Market, By Device Type (Prenatal Care v/s Neonatal Care), By Application (Jaundice, Pneumonia, Respiratory Disorders, ENT, Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE Prenatal & Neonatal Care Devices market is expected to register robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The prenatal and neonatal care devices refer to the specialized equipment that is widely utilized to diagnose, monitor and treat diseases and medical ailments of the fetus and newborn babies.

The growing prevalence of hospital-acquired neonatal ailments and complications are among the primary factors which are contributing to the growth of the market. Along with this, the expanding number of cases of premature birth with low immunity and weight is escalating the requirement for prenatal and neonatal devices across UAE propelling the market growth.



Rising Awareness About Prenatal and Neonatal Care Augments the Market Growth



Numerous initiatives undertaken by government bodies to provide enhanced healthcare to newborns as well as pregnant mothers are expected to propel the prenatal and neonatal care devices market across UAE.

In addition to this, several campaigns are launched by the public along with private organizations to spread awareness regarding these devices and minimize the overall neonatal mortality rate fueling the growth of the neonatal and prenatal devices market in the coming years.

The higher number of incidences of pre-term births across UAE and the growing adoption of sedentary lifestyles and getting pregnant at older ages causes several prenatal problems which are further projected to drive the market growth.



Elevating Demand for Prenatal Therapy Supports the Market Growth



The inflating levels of disposable income and rising healthcare expenditure are propelling the demand for these devices. The growing emphasis on maternal healthcare as well as the escalating need for prenatal diagnostics and therapeutics is estimated to accelerate the growth of the market.

With this, continuous technological advancements along with the elevating levels of urbanization and increasing working women population are some of the major growth-inducing factors for the neonatal & prenatal devices market.

Moreover, the high number of fetal disorders owing to changing environmental conditions has escalated the demand for respiratory equipment and ventilators for immediate treatment at birth for premature babies who are often unable to breathe. This, in turn, is anticipated to augment the growth of the prenatal and neonatal care devices market during the forecast period.



Rising Demand for Incubators Fuels the Market Growth



The infants are taken care of in the incubators, also known as "open warmers". Neonatal incubators are often required for infants who need respiratory support ranging from extra oxygen (by the head hood or nasal cannula) to continuous positive airway pressure or mechanical ventilation.

The need for temperature regulation among newborn babies or preterm babies is among the major factors to be controlled in neonatal incubator cases. Various devices are manufactured on numerous parameters, such as temperature regulation is very significant as severe temperature differences lead to neonate heat loss, hypothermia, and apnea, which are expected to promote the growth of the prenatal and neonatal care devices market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE Prenatal & Neonatal Care Devices market.

Medtronic Meta FZ-LLC

Philips Healthcare UAE

GE Healthcare UAE

Cardinal Health UAE

Masimo UAE

Report Scope:



In this report, UAE Prenatal & Neonatal Care Devices market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



UAE Prenatal & Neonatal Care Devices Market, By Device Type:

Prenatal Care

Neonatal Care

UAE Prenatal & Neonatal Care Devices Market, By Application:

Jaundice

Pneumonia

Respiratory Disorders

ENT

Others

UAE Prenatal & Neonatal Care Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Pediatric & Neonatal Clinics

Others

UAE Prenatal & Neonatal Care Devices, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

