UAE Vertical Farming Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Major Players - AS Agri and Aqua, Sarya, Crop One, Emirates Flight Catering, Madar Farms, GreenFactory, UNS Vertical Farms, AeroFarms AgX

UAE vertical farming market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the rising popularity of organic foods owing to increasing health consciousness among the population. Besides, the growing utilization of balanced energy and increasing food security concerns are supporting the growth of the UAE vertical farming market.

Additionally, a decrease in arable land and ease of crop monitoring and harvesting with the use of advanced technologies are contributing to the growth of the UAE vertical farming market during the forecast period. The country's rapidly increasing urban population and tourist footfall are expected to boost the UAE vertical farming market in the coming years.



Hydroponics is a method of growing food without the use of soil. Plants are grown using a mineral solution in water placed around the plant roots in this technique. The Middle East's growing water crisis is the key cause driving the increased need for hydroponic technologies. The hydroponic growing process is thought to help eliminate the risk of soil organisms producing illnesses.

Furthermore, it is a more cost-effective strategy than other growth mechanisms and provides a higher return on investment. In the event of a power outage, plants grown using the hydroponic mechanism can survive for a longer time since they are regularly supplied with nutrients and water.



The growing need for food security in the UAE is driving vertical farming market expansion. According to the report, nearly 80 percent of the UAE's population are migrant residents, and this percentage is rapidly increasing throughout the country.

The rising demand for food to feed such a large population with diverse taste palates increases the popularity of alternative farming approaches. Additionally, hydroponic systems enable farmers to manage plant growth and nutrient availability, thereby helping the country's sustainable, affordable, and healthy food systems.



Vertical farming yields more than normal farming, allowing for the production of locally fresh green vegetables. Greenhouses allow plants to obtain the ideal heat, humidity, light, and other conditions for the crop, accelerating market growth. Furthermore, plants in vertical farming are piled high in trays, allowing the farm to produce more leafy crops in less space.

A farmer can produce more plants in less space by stacking plants vertically. Researchers are working to integrate indoor vertical farming into the specialty-crop category to develop the agricultural industry, which is projected to benefit the UAE vertical farming market.



The UAE vertical farming market segmentation is based on structure, growth mechanism, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on structure, the market is bifurcated into building-based vertical farms and shipping container vertical farms.

The shipping container vertical farms segment is expected to hold the largest share in the UAE vertical farming market as they are widely used to grow various vegetables and fruits such as leafy greens, mushrooms, and strawberries.



Major players operating in the UAE vertical farming market are AS Agri and Aqua LLP, Sarya Holdings, Crop One Holdings & Emirates Flight Catering, Madar Farms, GreenFactory Emirates, UNS Vertical Farms, AeroFarms AgX LTD, among others.

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the UAE vertical farming market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of UAE vertical farming market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the UAE vertical farming market based on structure, growth mechanism, application, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the UAE vertical farming market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the UAE vertical farming market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the UAE vertical farming market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the UAE vertical farming market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in UAE vertical farming market.

UAE Vertical Farming Market, By Structure:

Building-Based Vertical Farms

Shipping Container Vertical Farms

UAE Vertical Farming Market, By Growth Mechanism:

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

UAE Vertical Farming Market, By Application:

Outdoor

Indoor

UAE Vertical Farming Market, By Region:

Dubai

Sharjah

Abu Dhabi

Rest of UAE

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

