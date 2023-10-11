UAE's $54 Billion Investment in Renewable Energy Spotlights Need for FMCG Market Knowledge

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE's vice president and ruler of Dubai, recently announced plans for the United Arab Emirates to invest up to $54 billion over the next seven years to triple its supply of renewable energy and meet its escalating energy demands. The forthcoming transformation, with an additional focus on low-emission hydrogen fuel and electric vehicle infrastructure, reflects a growing nation with surging energy and consumer needs.

At the heart of this economic expansion is the FMCG sector, and to aid investors and companies tapping into this burgeoning market, the "UAE Guide to FMCG Customs & Product Regulations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE stands as one of the most dynamic and booming economies in the Middle East. Famed for its high per capita income, significant consumer spending, and a business-friendly aura, the nation's strategic geopolitical position dovetailed with its contemporary infrastructure, designating it as an essential hub for global trade and commerce.

A key insight from the "UAE Guide to FMCG Customs & Product Regulations" reveals the considerable allure of the UAE's FMCG market for businesses aspiring for regional expansion. With the UAE's open economic landscape and welcoming policies, it presents an inviting playground for FMCG companies. Moreover, for these international brands, the advantage of collaborating with local distributors or retailers means they can gain from the latter's intimate market understanding and expertise.

However, the journey isn't without its challenges. The report underscores the imperative need to fathom the country's distinct customs and product regulations, particularly vital for a fluid market entry. Every detail, from understanding the requisite documentation and licenses like trade licenses and customs codes to familiarising oneself with specific labeling requirements, is pivotal. It's about ensuring products meet the UAE's stringent quality standards and navigating through potential certification necessities, such as those for organic products.

As the UAE, a major oil-producing giant, marches towards its carbon-neutral 2050 target, the consumer landscape and demands will inevitably evolve. In the backdrop of such ambitious national ventures, and with the nation hosting the significant COP28 climate summit later this year, the FMCG sector will play an indispensable role. The "UAE Guide to FMCG Customs & Product Regulations" is thus not just a report but a crucial companion for investors and businesses, ensuring they are well-equipped, compliant, and poised for success in the UAE's thriving FMCG market.

In summation, as the UAE continues its ascendancy on the world stage, understanding its FMCG customs and regulations will be paramount. The "UAE Guide to FMCG Customs & Product Regulations" delivers on this front, offering FMCG companies a roadmap to seamlessly traverse the UAE market and solidify a potent presence in the region.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2vflv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets