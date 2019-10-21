UAG Adds New Rugged Cases to OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro Collection

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear, creator of lightweight mobile device cases, introduced their popular Plasma Series for the new OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

The Plasma Series is a sleek and lightweight case that meets rigorous military drop test standards. Crafted with a composite construction, scratch-resistant skid pads, the Plasma Series offers incredibly tough protection with a softer, more flexible grip.

UAG Plasma Series Urban Armor Gear Logo

UAG's latest MIL-SPEC cases protect all the impressive elements of the 7T and 7T Pro features like the AMOLED display, pop-up selfie camera, and 48 MP tri-camera with 3x optical zoom.

"We're proud to continue expanding the UAG product line with cases that cater to OnePlus fans," said Kaila Vandermey, Senior Marketing Manager at UAG. "The new OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro devices deserve the ultimate in protection that only UAG can provide."

The new UAG cases for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are available online at urbanarmorgear.com.

Plasma Series

Color Available: Ice and Ash

Price: $39.95 | £31 | €36

Feather-light composite construction

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Non-slip ruggedized grip

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

