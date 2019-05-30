UAG Adds OnePlus 7 Pro to Their Rugged Case Lineup

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG, urbanarmorgear.com) creators of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, announced their renowned Plasma Series for the all new OnePlus 7 Pro. Created to withstand shocks and impact, UAG's MIL-SPEC case protects the OnePlus 7 Pro from the inevitable drops we all face.

The Plasma Series offers full compatibility with the OnePlus 7 Pro's in-display optical fingerprint scanner, front pop-up camera, and NFC Payment systems. A ruggedized grip will minimize any slips, but if an accident strikes-- the case features scratch resistant skid pads and a feather-light construction with an impact resistant core.

"We are eager to provide OnePlus customers with the best-in-class protection in a slim, lightweight design," said Kaila Vandermey, Senior Marketing Manager at UAG. "Our job is to protect our Oneplus Customer's investment and we're confident our Plasma Series complements and protects like no other."

Plasma Series – OnePlus 7 Pro Colors: Ice and Ash

Price: $39.95

Feather-light composite construction

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Non-slip ruggedized grip

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear: Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

Media Contact:

Derrick Stembridge

ECHOS Communications

Phone: 919-971-7855

SOURCE Urban Armor Gear

