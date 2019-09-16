UAG Adds Popular Plyo Series to Microsoft Surface Pro Protection Lineup

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG, urbanarmorgear.com) creators of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, excitedly announced the addition of their acclaimed Plyo series to their Microsoft Surface Pro collection.

As an official accessories partner in the Designed for Surface program, UAG has carefully engineered their sleek new case out of lightweight materials to provide customers with slim, featherlight protection to guard against inevitable drops and shocks.

Offering full compatibility with the Surface Pro Type Cover Keyboard, Microsoft users can transform their tablet into a laptop with multiple viewing options, as the case boasts a unique infinite position kickstand. The dramatically thin, friction-free, lint resistant exterior provides a hassle free on-the-go experience allowing Microsoft users to take their device further.

Plyo Series – Surface Pro

Available colors: Ice

Price: $69.99

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Infinitely variable built-in kickstand for desktop use

Surface Pen storage

Uncompromised audio & access to touchscreen, buttons & ports

Compatible with the Microsoft Type Cover Keyboard

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

