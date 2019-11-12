UAG Introduces Sleek New Protective Cases for Microsoft Surface Devices
Robust and Innovative Protection Designed for Microsoft Surface Pro X and Surface Pro 7
Nov 12, 2019, 08:47 ET
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), creator of lightweight mobile device cases, is proud to introduce new cases for the Microsoft Surface Pro X and Surface Pro 7.
Known for offering rugged device protection, UAG has expanded its line of offerings for Microsoft Surface devices with new cases from their popular Plasma, Plyo, and Metropolis Series.
The Plasma Series provides uncompromised protection in a feather-light design while still meeting UAG's rigorous military drop-test standards. The case includes a 360-degree rotating hand strap, a built-in kickstand for desktop use, and Microsoft Type Cover Keyboard compatibility.
The Metropolis Series features 360-degree coverage that doubles as a stand and fuses an impact-resistant soft core with durable corner bumpers for complete drop and shock protection.
The Plyo Series boasts a slim design with a dramatically thin, friction-free, lint resistant exterior that easily slips in and out of purses and packs. The series offers full compatibility with the Microsoft Type Cover Keyboard, so users can transform their tablet into a laptop with multiple viewing options and a unique infinite position kickstand.
"Our customers depend on their Surface devices every day for work and creative projects," said Kaila Vandermey, Senior Marketing Manager at UAG. "The flexibility and various uses of the Surface devices required innovative designs, and we're very proud of the latest UAG cases that offer the best features and protection for Microsoft Surface fans."
Plasma Series - Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7
Color Available: Ice
Price: $99.95 | £78 | €90
- Armor shell and impact-resistant rubber bumpers
- 360-degree rotating hand strap
- Built-in kickstand for desktop use
- Built-in Surface Pen Storage
- Optional shoulder strap Included
- Uncompromised audio and access to touchscreen, buttons, and ports
- Compatible with the Microsoft Type Cover Keyboard
- Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6) when used with Microsoft Type Cover Keyboard
Metropolis Series - Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7
Color Available: Black, Cobalt, Magma
Price: $69.95 | £54 | €62
- Impact-resistant soft core & tactile grip
- Built-in Surface Pen storage
- Compatible with Microsoft Type Cover Keyboard
- Multi-position built-in kickstand for desktop use
- Uncompromised audio and access to touchscreen, buttons, and ports
- Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6) when used with Microsoft Type Cover keyboard
Plyo Series - Surface Pro 7
Color Available: Ice
Price: $69.95 | £54 | €62
- Armor shell and impact resistant soft core
- Infinite position built-in kickstand for desktop use
- Surface Pen storage
- Uncompromised audio & access to touchscreen, buttons & ports
- Compatible with the Microsoft Type Cover Keyboard
- Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)
About Urban Armor Gear:
Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight-yet-durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.
Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.
Media Contact:
Delaney Lanker
ECHOS Communications
Email: 228847@email4pr.com
Phone: (303) 647-5570
SOURCE Urban Armor Gear
