UAG Introduces Sleek New Protective Cases for Microsoft Surface Devices

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), creator of lightweight mobile device cases, is proud to introduce new cases for the Microsoft Surface Pro X and Surface Pro 7.

Known for offering rugged device protection, UAG has expanded its line of offerings for Microsoft Surface devices with new cases from their popular Plasma, Plyo, and Metropolis Series.

UAG Surface Pro 7 Case

The Plasma Series provides uncompromised protection in a feather-light design while still meeting UAG's rigorous military drop-test standards. The case includes a 360-degree rotating hand strap, a built-in kickstand for desktop use, and Microsoft Type Cover Keyboard compatibility.

The Metropolis Series features 360-degree coverage that doubles as a stand and fuses an impact-resistant soft core with durable corner bumpers for complete drop and shock protection.

The Plyo Series boasts a slim design with a dramatically thin, friction-free, lint resistant exterior that easily slips in and out of purses and packs. The series offers full compatibility with the Microsoft Type Cover Keyboard, so users can transform their tablet into a laptop with multiple viewing options and a unique infinite position kickstand.

"Our customers depend on their Surface devices every day for work and creative projects," said Kaila Vandermey, Senior Marketing Manager at UAG. "The flexibility and various uses of the Surface devices required innovative designs, and we're very proud of the latest UAG cases that offer the best features and protection for Microsoft Surface fans."

Plasma Series - Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7

Color Available: Ice

Price: $99.95 | £78 | €90

Armor shell and impact-resistant rubber bumpers

360-degree rotating hand strap

Built-in kickstand for desktop use

Built-in Surface Pen Storage

Optional shoulder strap Included

Uncompromised audio and access to touchscreen, buttons, and ports

Compatible with the Microsoft Type Cover Keyboard

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6) when used with Microsoft Type Cover Keyboard

Metropolis Series - Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7

Color Available: Black, Cobalt, Magma

Price: $69.95 | £54 | €62

Impact-resistant soft core & tactile grip

Built-in Surface Pen storage

Compatible with Microsoft Type Cover Keyboard

Multi-position built-in kickstand for desktop use

Uncompromised audio and access to touchscreen, buttons, and ports

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6) when used with Microsoft Type Cover keyboard

Plyo Series - Surface Pro 7

Color Available: Ice

Price: $69.95 | £54 | €62

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Infinite position built-in kickstand for desktop use

Surface Pen storage

Uncompromised audio & access to touchscreen, buttons & ports

Compatible with the Microsoft Type Cover Keyboard

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight-yet-durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

Media Contact:

Delaney Lanker

ECHOS Communications

Email: 228847@email4pr.com

Phone: (303) 647-5570

SOURCE Urban Armor Gear