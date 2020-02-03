UAG Launches New Cases for the HP Elite x2 G4 Detachable Laptop

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), creator of lightweight mobile device cases, is proud to introduce a new range of protective cases for the HP Elite x2 G4 Detachable Laptop.

UAG cases are known for dependability, military-spec protection, and lightweight designs, and the new UAG cases are the perfect complement for HP's unique Elite x2 laptop, which detaches to offer tablet capability. UAG launches its HP range of cases with the Plasma and Metropolis, two popular styles with proven protection.

HP Elite x 2 Plasma Case

The Plasma Series offers serious lightweight protection for an active business person on the move. Maintaining easy access to ports, touchscreens, and buttons, with an adjustable kickstand and rotating hand strap, this case will move wherever you do.

The Metropolis Series utilizes premium material and sleek silhouettes while creating secure, 360-degree protection and is perfect for HP's new business laptop. The Metropolis offers full protection and impact resistance for the screen and the entire device.

"By design, the new HP Elite x2 laptop is made for moving around and utility in many different work scenarios, and we're confident that there's no better option to protect it than a UAG case," said Carly Joosten, Director of Product Marketing, UAG. "We're very proud to be offering protection for HP devices, and know the new cases will be popular with individual professionals as well as businesses with fleets of the new HP Elite x2 laptop."

Plasma Series

Color Available: Ice

Price: $99.95 | €89.95

Impact-resistant & tactile grip

Built-in stylus holder

Compatible with HP keyboard

Built-in, adjustable kickstand & 360-degree rotating hand strap

Detachable shoulder strap & stylus tether included

Un-compromised audio and access to touchscreen, buttons, and ports

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)

Metropolis Series

Color Available: Black

Price: $69.95 | €59.99

Impact-resistant soft core & tactile grip

Built-in stylus holder

Compatible with HP Keyboard

Built-in, adjustable kickstand

Detachable shoulder strap & stylus tether included

Uncompromised audio and access to touchscreen, buttons, and ports

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

