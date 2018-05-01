UAG Launches New Outdoor Ready Cases for Huawei P20 and P20 Pro

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG, www.urbanarmorgear.com), leading designers of lightweight mobile device cases, announced two new MIL-SPEC drop tested cases for the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro.

Designed to defend the P20 and P20 Pro's AMOLED display and dual-glass metal frame body, the Plasma and Plyo series offer premium protection to Huawei's latest flagship devices. UAG's renown case protection has been engineered to provide uncompromised functionality to the P20 and P20 Pro's ports and NFC connectivity.

UAG's Plasma series offers a complete armor shell with scratch-resistant skid pads and a non-slip ruggedized grip. While the Plyo series boasts a slim, impact resistant soft core, and translucent design that compliments the devices radiant color options. Both cases meet MIL-SPEC drop test standards providing Huawei customers with UAG's acclaimed protection.

"We're confident that UAG's new cases for the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro will provide the best possible protection to outdoor enthusiast. With the Plasma and Plyo series, our Huawei customers explore further with their device," said Michael McVerry, Senior Marketing Manager at UAG.

Plasma Series Case for Huawei P20 And P20 Pro

Available in: Ash

MSRP: $39.95

Feather-light composite construction

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Non-slip ruggedized grip

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

Plyo Series Case for Huawei P20 And P20 Pro

Available in: Ice

MSRP: $39.95

Armor shell & impact resistant soft core

Air-soft corners for cushioning impact

Feather-light composite construction

Oversized tactile buttons & easy access to touchscreen and ports

Protective screen surround

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing. Visit urbanarmorgear.com or instagram.com/UrbanArmorGear for more information.

