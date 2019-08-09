UAG Offers Next Level Case Protection for Samsung Galaxy Note10

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG, urbanarmorgear.com) creators of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, announced a new lineup of updated cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note 10+. From style conscious to tactically rugged, UAG's new Note10 lineup offers the perfect case for every type of user.

Urban Armor Gear Samsung Note 10 Case Urban Armor Gear Samsung Note 10 Case

Each new model meets military drop standards while accommodating all of the powerful tech advantages the new Galaxy Note10 has to offer, like 5G connectivity and Fast Wireless Charging. The cases also keep the distinctive stylus safely in place, allowing users to express themselves as they push further and explore life to the fullest.

When heading into the toughest, most grueling conditions, UAG's updated Monarch Series is the go-to choice. Meeting 2X MIL-SPEC qualifications, the oversized tactile buttons and protective screen surround, takes premium protection to a whole new level. If the adventure calls for a featherlight option with serious protection, look no further than the Plasma Series. It's stylish translucent case and composite material construction make it a slick companion for the modern day wanderer. For those seeking ultimate protection in a sleeker style, the Plyo Series is the ideal case. It's lightweight, minimalist design makes the Plyo Series the perfect match for on-the-go individuals.

"We worked closely with Samsung to create a line of cases that provide our customers with the utmost protection" said Kaila Vandermey, Marketing Manager. "Each case boasts rugged protection, premium materials, and bold designs, all while accommodating the exciting tech in the new Samsung Galaxy Note10."

PLASMA SERIES- GALAXY NOTE10 & NOTE10+

Available colors: Ice and Ash

Price: $39.95 | £31.00 | €35,95

Feather-light composite construction

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Oversized tactile buttons and non-slip ruggedized grip

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch-resistant screen surround

Reverse wireless charging compatible

Compatible with Samsung Pay and Samsung Fast Wireless Charging

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

PLYO SERIES- GALAXY NOTE10 & NOTE10+

Available colors: Ice

Price: $39.95 | £31.00 | €35,95

Armor shell & impact resistant soft core

Air-soft corners for cushioning impact

Feather-light composite construction

Oversized tactile buttons & easy access to touchscreen and ports

Protective screen surround

Reverse wireless charging compatible

Compatible with Samsung Pay and Samsung Fast Wireless Charging

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

MONARCH SERIES- GALAXY NOTE10 & NOTE10+

Available colors: Black and Crimson

Price: $39.95 | £31.00 | €35,95

Handcrafted, feather-light construction with 5 layers of protection

Top grain leather and alloy metal hardware

Soft impact-resistant core & honeycomb traction grip

Oversized tactile buttons & protective screen surround

Reverse wireless charging compatible

Compatible with Samsung Pay and Samsung Fast Wireless Charging

Meets 2X Military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

10-Year Limited Warranty

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

Media Contact:

Derrick Stembridge

ECHOS Communications

Phone: 919-971-7855

Email: 219592@email4pr.com

SOURCE Urban Armor Gear

Related Links

https://urbanarmorgear.com

