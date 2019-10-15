UAG Releases a New Series of Cases Designed for the Non-Conformist

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear, creator of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, has developed a new series for those who choose to live beyond the known and venture into the unknown.

UAG Civilian Case

UAG's new Civilian Series is stunningly sleek and was designed for individuals looking for something different- a modest design with bold hints of superior protection. Civilian Series' features a multi-layer construction engineered to disperse energy from impact and lessen the forces transferred to your device. Offered in three daring colorways, there is sure to be a Civilian case that fits any of our customer's style.

"The UAG Team is proud to introduce the next generation of dynamic cases from UAG," said Kaila Vandermey, Senior Marketing Manager at UAG. "Our Civilian Series is engineered to withstand adverse conditions so you can take your iPhone 11 on all of life's adventures."

CIVILIAN SERIES - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Available colors: Black, Slate, Olive Drab

Price: $49.95 | £40 | €45

Feather-light composite construction

Tactile buttons & easy access to touchscreen and ports

Screen surround

Apple Pay compatible

Wireless charging compatible

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

