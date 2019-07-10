UAG Releases New Case in Collaboration with RED HYDROGEN

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG, urbanarmorgear.com) creators of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, have announced the launch of their newest case for the HYDROGEN One designed in collaboration with RED HYDROGEN.

Creators of RED Digital Cameras have released their HYDROGEN One smartphone, a device designed with content creators in mind. With the rise of content creators pushing further to get the most epic shot, UAG has proven that it is the most protective case to accompany creators on their mission.

RED fanatics can now keep their innovative new device in pristine condition with UAG's Plyo Series. Created in collaboration with RED, the case securely guards the HYDROGEN One's state-of-the-art features like its Holographic 4-View Screen, A3D Sound System, and 4-View Capture Camera. The Plyo case features air soft corners for cushioning impact and easy access to all buttons and ports providing an exceptional user experience. The lightweight MIL-SPEC case also boasts an armor shell with 360-degree protection, allowing creators to take their HYDROGEN One further.

"We are stoked to collaborate with RED HYDROGEN on our latest case launch. It's amazing to work with such a confident and forward thinking brand," said Casey Bevington, VP of Brand and Creative at UAG. "Our content creator customer base is growing exponentially and we're confident that our Plyo Series will offer HYDROGEN One customers unparalleled protection."

Plyo Series for HYDROGEN One

Available colors: Ice

Price: $49.95

Impact resistant armor shell

Air-soft corners for cushioning impact

Feather-light composite construction

Easy access to touchscreen, ports & buttons

Scratch resistant screen surround

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

