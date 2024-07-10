UAG Rugged Protection for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 & Z Fold6

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), manufacturers of rugged and lightweight mobile device cases and accessories, today introduced rugged case protection for the new Samsung Galaxy Flip6 and Fold6 devices. Featuring new updates to its magnet-integrated Plyo Pro Series as well as its classic Civilian Series in a variety of color options. Constructed to move with the unique devices, UAG's cases not only provide protection but also add accessory features that can help consumers Go Further.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold and Flip devices have increased in popularity every year since their initial debut, with a unique folding screen feature that gives way to extra large viewing capabilities. Given the unique hinge design, rugged protection is needed more than ever. The team at Urban Armor Gear has worked tirelessly to provide a sleek yet sturdy solution to these devices that not only protects but also elevates the user experience along the way.

The Plyo Pro Series is the epitome of sleek and durable UAG protection. The translucent design gets a visual update this year with a new 'Mallard' blue colorway and also features the return of magnet integration which opens up a host of third-party charging applications. The case also features a combination of air-soft corner protection and an impact-resistant soft core design which gives it the strength to defend against any phone drop thrown at it.

"We look forward to the challenge of protecting the Samsung Galaxy Flip and Fold devices every year. Their unique hinge design allows our team to create a really special product that is built around superior protection paired with the best user experience in the market," UAG Chief Brand Officer, Casey Bevington says.

In addition to the latest clear offering, UAG also provided its classic Civilian Series with updated fit and protection for the new devices. Designed with lightweight construction and full body protection - this is the premier drop protection for the Z Fold6 device. The impact-resistant soft core paired with impact-resistant bumpers provides shock resistance in the case of an unexpected drop or mishandling. This is truly the very best rugged case for the modern wanderer.

For complete 360-degree UAG protection, be sure to opt into the Glass Shield – a precisely designed screen protector that offers an added layer of scratch resistance to the multiple screen surfaces of Flip and Fold. The shield is anti-fingerprint, antimicrobial, and scratch-resistant to leave screens crystal clear and protected.

Urban Armor Gear's new Samsung Galaxy Fold6 case collection is available now at select retailers and online at www.urbanarmorgear.com. The Samsung Galaxy Flip6 case collection is available for pre-order now and will ship July 24th.

Founded over a decade ago on a simple premise; to make a superior product that would allow us to take our tech further. Today we continue to create quality rugged protective gear for your essential tech devices; developed from an obsessive dedication to quality, a commitment to inspired design, and fueled by an authentic community. Designed, engineered and proven in Southern California, we are Built to Go Further, we are UAG.

Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information

