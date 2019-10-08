UAG Showcases New Note10 Cases and Galaxy Watch Straps in Their Latest Campaign Video
Watch Athletes and Creatives Keep Their Mobile Tech Devices Safe With UAG's Latest Products
Oct 08, 2019, 08:44 ET
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG, urbanarmorgear.com) creator of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, are showcasing 3 active individuals who push themselves harder every day; all in their pursuit to go further than the day before.
MMA Fighter Kailin Curran, Road Cyclist Adrian Andrada, and Tattoo Artist Colby Chesterfield share their personal stories on how they push themselves to achieve something beyond their current performance level. UAG created their ultra-rugged Note10 cases to protect digital devices from the rigors of an active lifestyle.
The video features not only Samsung's new Galaxy Note10 device protected by an array of UAG cases, but it also showcases their brand new Galaxy Watch Straps in action.
About Urban Armor Gear:
Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.
Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.
Media Contact:
Delaney Lanker
ECHOS Communications
Email: 225915@email4pr.com
Phone: (303) 647-5570
SOURCE Urban Armor Gear
