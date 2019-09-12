UAG Turns It Up to 11 With New Cases for Apple's iPhone 11 Devices

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG, urbanarmorgear.com) creator of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, excitedly announced an array of new cases and colors for Apple's latest flagship devices.

Urban Armor Gear (UAG), creator of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, excitedly announced an array of new cases and colors for Apple's iPhone 11 Devices

UAG is known for their bold mix of cutting-edge protection and effortless style. This year they've designed a new lineup for the latest iPhone including UAG's popular Monarch, Pathfinder, Metropolis, Plasma, and Plyo Series. As with all UAG cases, the latest designs meet Military Drop Standards while complementing the unique style and powerful capabilities of the new iPhone 11 devices. Each case boasts scratch-resistant skid pads and protective screen surrounds, guaranteeing your device will be protected in both wild and urban environments.

If roughing it is a way of life, UAG's updated Monarch Series has you and your new iPhone 11 covered. Meeting double the military standard for drop and shock tests, oversized tactile buttons and total protective screen surrounds means peace of mind with incredible, adventure-ready protection.

The classic Pathfinder Series now comes in two new colors, olive drab and forest camo, for a tactical look to complement its tactical prowess. The Pathfinder's unique combination of legendary protection and extreme low weight will keep the new iPhone 11 and its user on mission.

"The iPhone 11 is a powerful device and we're extremely proud of our newest UAG cases built specifically to protect and enhance it," said Carly Medeiros, Director of Product Marketing at UAG. "UAG's track record of unmatched device protection and standout styles really shines in our new iPhone 11 lineup. The cases are designed to protect the iPhone 11 on any adventure."

MONARCH SERIES - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Available colors: Black, Crimson and Carbon Fiber

Price: $59.95 | £51.00 | €55,95

Handcrafted, featherlight construction with 5 layers of protection

Top grain leather and alloy metal hardware

Soft impact-resistant core & honeycomb traction grip

Oversized tactile buttons & protective screen surround

Apple Pay compatible

Wireless charging compatible

Meets 2X Military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

10-Year Limited Warranty

METROPOLIS SERIES - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Available colors: Black

Price: $39.95 | £31.00 | €35,95

Feather-light impact resistant core

Soft felt-lined cover for complete 360-degree protection

Water resistant tactile non-slip grip exterior

Credit card storage

Apple Pay compatible

Wireless charging compatible

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

PLASMA SERIES - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Available colors: Ice, Ash, Magma and Cobalt

Price: $39.95 | £31.00 | €35,95

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Feather-light composite construction

Oversized tactile buttons

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

Apple Pay compatible

Wireless charging compatible

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

PATHFINDER SERIES - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Available colors: Black, White, Slate, Olive Drab, Midnight Camo, Arctic Camo and Forest Camo

Price: $34.95 | £21.00 | €25,95

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Feather-light composite construction

Oversized tactile buttons & easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

Apple Pay compatible

Wireless charging compatible

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

PLYO SERIES - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Available colors: Ice and Ash

Price: $39.95 | £21.00 | €25,95

Armor shell & impact resistant soft core

Air-soft corners for cushioning impact

Feather-light composite construction

● Oversized tactile buttons & easy access to touchscreen and ports

● Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

● Apple Pay compatible

● Wireless charging compatible

● Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

Media Contact:

Allie Miller

ECHOS Communications

222114@email4pr.com

303-647-5570

SOURCE Urban Armor Gear (UAG)

Related Links

http://urbanarmorgear.com

