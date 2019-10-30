UAG'S Reliable Mil-Spec Protection is Now Available for the Google Pixel 4 And 4 XL

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear, creator of lightweight mobile device cases, announced the release of their latest lineup of cases designed specifically for the new Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

The new cases from UAG will bear the "made for Google" badge, meaning UAG's Pixel 4 and 4 XL cases have been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. Two of UAG's most popular series of cases, the Monarch and Plasma series, have been engineered to complement and protect Google's latest mobile device features including active edge and wireless charging.

UAG Monarch Case

The Monarch Series meets 2X the Military Drop Testing requirements and features five layers of handcrafted protection including top grain leather and a soft, impact-resistant core.

The Plasma Series is a sleek and lightweight case crafted with a composite construction and scratch-resistant skid pads, offering incredibly tough protection with a softer, more flexible grip.

"The UAG team is proud to provide premium case designs and unbeatable protection for Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL customers," said Kaila Vandermey, Senior Marketing Manager at UAG. "Our Monarch and Plasma Series cases allow Pixel 4 fans the ability to take their device with them anywhere, anytime."

The new UAG cases for Pixel 4 and 4 XL are available online at urbanarmorgear.com and in select retail stores.

Monarch Series

Available colors: Black and Crimson

Price: $59.95

Handcrafted, featherlight construction with 5 layers of protection

Premium materials

Soft impact-resistant core & honeycomb traction grip

Oversized tactile buttons & protective screen surround

Wireless Charging & Google Pay compatible

Active Edge compatible

Meets 2X Military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

10-Year Limited Warranty

Plasma Series

Available colors: Ice and Ash

Price: $39.95

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Feather-light composite construction

Oversized tactile buttons

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

Wireless Charging & Google Pay compatible

Active Edge compatible

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

