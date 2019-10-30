UAG'S Reliable Mil-Spec Protection is Now Available for the Google Pixel 4 And 4 XL
UAG Launches Unbeatable Protection for Google's Latest Devices
Oct 30, 2019, 08:41 ET
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear, creator of lightweight mobile device cases, announced the release of their latest lineup of cases designed specifically for the new Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.
The new cases from UAG will bear the "made for Google" badge, meaning UAG's Pixel 4 and 4 XL cases have been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. Two of UAG's most popular series of cases, the Monarch and Plasma series, have been engineered to complement and protect Google's latest mobile device features including active edge and wireless charging.
The Monarch Series meets 2X the Military Drop Testing requirements and features five layers of handcrafted protection including top grain leather and a soft, impact-resistant core.
The Plasma Series is a sleek and lightweight case crafted with a composite construction and scratch-resistant skid pads, offering incredibly tough protection with a softer, more flexible grip.
"The UAG team is proud to provide premium case designs and unbeatable protection for Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL customers," said Kaila Vandermey, Senior Marketing Manager at UAG. "Our Monarch and Plasma Series cases allow Pixel 4 fans the ability to take their device with them anywhere, anytime."
The new UAG cases for Pixel 4 and 4 XL are available online at urbanarmorgear.com and in select retail stores.
Monarch Series
Available colors: Black and Crimson
Price: $59.95
- Handcrafted, featherlight construction with 5 layers of protection
- Premium materials
- Soft impact-resistant core & honeycomb traction grip
- Oversized tactile buttons & protective screen surround
- Wireless Charging & Google Pay compatible
- Active Edge compatible
- Meets 2X Military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)
- 10-Year Limited Warranty
Plasma Series
Available colors: Ice and Ash
Price: $39.95
- Armor shell and impact resistant soft core
- Feather-light composite construction
- Oversized tactile buttons
- Easy access to touchscreen and ports
- Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround
- Wireless Charging & Google Pay compatible
- Active Edge compatible
- Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)
About Urban Armor Gear:
Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.
Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.
Media Contact:
Delaney Lanker
ECHOS Communications
Email: 228195@email4pr.com
Phone: (303) 647-5570
SOURCE Urban Armor Gear
Share this article