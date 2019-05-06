UAHC Subsidiary American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC Scientific Advisor Dr. Katrina Cornish Named 2018 Innovator of the Year

CHICAGO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United American Healthcare Corporation (OTC: UAHC), an emerging technology holding company, today announced Dr. Katrina Cornish, scientific advisor of its wholly-owned subsidiary American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC ("ASR"), was named 2018 Innovator of the Year at the Research and Innovation Showcase at The Ohio State University on April 24, 2019.

The Research and Innovation Showcase hosted by The Ohio State University Office of Research and Corporate Engagement presented The Innovator of the Year, Early Career Innovator of the Year, and The Next Generation Innovator of the Year Awards for 2018 on April 24, 2019.

The Innovator of the Year award recognizes Ohio State researchers who are actively working to promote the commercialization of university intellectual property through filed invention disclosures, patents applied for and/or received, technologies licensed, and offshoot companies formed.

"This is one of the greatest highlights of my career," said Dr. Katrina Cornish. "I am honored to be rewarded for my research and innovation successes and to be recognized with such a prestigious award by The Ohio State University. I am looking forward to continuing my research and advancing my efforts in the commercialization of natural rubber and sustainable materials."

Dr. Cornish currently leads a program on alternative rubber production, bio-based fillers, and exploitation of opportunity feedstocks from agriculture and food processing wastes for value-added products and biofuels, among her other projects. She has authored over 264 papers and holds 20 patents.

"Dr. Cornish is the original researcher who demonstrated that natural rubber could be sourced from hydroponic plants, including genetically-modified plants, which we plan to leverage to help meet our goal of producing natural rubber on a commercially-viable scale," said Timothy Madden, President of American Sustainable Rubber. "I congratulate Dr. Cornish on receiving the 2018 Innovator of the Year Award; her expertise is why we are honored to have her as scientific advisor to American Sustainable Rubber."

For more information on the new, wholly-owned subsidiary, please visit AmericanRubber.com. Additionally, interested parties can subscribe for updates and more information.

About American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC

American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC is an indoor agriculture firm pursuing proprietary technology to produce natural rubber in the United States at a commercial and sustainable level through the production of genetically modified crops.

About United American Healthcare Corporation

United American Healthcare Corporation ("UAHC"), through its subsidiary UAHC Ventures, LLC, pursues strategic investment opportunities in various emerging growth industries. UAHC subsidiary Pulse Systems, LLC, is a contract manufacturing company that provides services to the medical device industry and American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC ("ASR"), is an indoor agriculture technology company focused on creating a domestic solution to natural rubber production.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to, among other things, the anticipated future success of genetically modified dandelions and the likelihood of its commercial success. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting the Company and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to its operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. These risk factors include those risks detailed in the Company's filings with OTC Markets Group Inc. These risks may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

