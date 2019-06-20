UAHC Subsidiary American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC Scientific Advisor Dr. Katrina Cornish Receives Bioenvironmental Polymer Society Lifetime Achievement Award

CHICAGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United American Healthcare Corporation (OTC: UAHC), an emerging technology holding company, today announced Dr. Katrina Cornish, scientific advisor of its wholly-owned subsidiary American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC ("ASR"), received the Bioenvironmental Polymer Lifetime Achievement Award for her outstanding leadership and research contributions in developing next-generation bio-based materials by processes that are safe and environmentally friendly.

The Bioenvironmental Polymer Society (BEPS) recognizes scientific excellence and service to the society. The prestigious lifetime achievement award is given to BEPS members who have made outstanding contributions that have advanced the scientific field and/or technological development of biopolymers, bio-based materials, or bioplastic/materials related to bioenergy. The nominee is recognized as a leader in his or her field and holds a position of full professor or equivalent (i.e., GS15, senior scientist, and/or engineers) for two years or longer.

"I am honored to receive the Bioenvironmental Polymer Lifetime Achievement Award," said Dr. Katrina Cornish. "It is a great achievement to be recognized for my research and work by the Bioenvironmental Polymer Society and to be among the recipients who have won in years past. I look forward to continuing my work and research in natural rubber and sustainable materials."

Dr. Cornish currently leads a program on alternative rubber production, bio-based fillers, and exploitation of opportunity feedstocks from agriculture and food processing wastes for value-added products and biofuels. She has authored over 267 papers and holds about 20 patents.

"Dr. Cornish is the original researcher who demonstrated that natural rubber could be sourced from genetically-modified TK dandelion plants, which we plan to leverage to help achieve our goal of producing natural rubber domestically on a commercially-viable scale," said Timothy Madden, President of American Sustainable Rubber. "I congratulate Dr. Cornish on receiving this lifetime achievement award; her expertise is why we are honored to have her as scientific advisor to American Sustainable Rubber."

For more information on the new, wholly-owned subsidiary, please visit AmericanRubber.com. Additionally, interested parties can subscribe for updates and more information.

About American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC

American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC is an indoor agriculture firm pursuing proprietary technology to produce natural rubber in the United States at a commercial and sustainable level through the production of genetically modified crops.

About United American Healthcare Corporation

United American Healthcare Corporation ("UAHC"), through its subsidiary UAHC Ventures, LLC, pursues strategic investment opportunities in various emerging growth industries. UAHC subsidiary Pulse Systems, LLC, is a contract manufacturing company that provides services to the medical device industry and American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC ("ASR"), is an indoor agriculture technology company focused on creating a domestic solution to natural rubber production.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to, among other things, the anticipated future success of genetically modified dandelions and the likelihood of its commercial success. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting the Company and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to its operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. These risk factors include those risks detailed in the Company's filings with OTC Markets Group Inc. These risks may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

Public Relations Contact:

CMW Media

Kathleen Gonzales

kathleen@cmwmedia.com

(619) 368-2701

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@uahc.com

+1 844 877 7700

SOURCE American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC

Related Links

http://www.AmericanRubber.com

