UAHC Subsidiary American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC Signs Royalty Agreement with The Ohio State University for Exclusive Rights of Genetically Modified TK Rubber Dandelion

CHICAGO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United American Healthcare Corporation (OTC: UAHC), an emerging technology holding company, today announced that American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC ("ASR"), an indoor agriculture technology company focused on creating a domestic solution to natural rubber production, and The Ohio State University signed a royalty agreement for exclusive rights within the United States to the genetically modified TK Rubber Dandelion (Buckeye Gold), developed at The Ohio State University, to be grown in an indoor hydroponic system for natural rubber production.

The license agreement will allow ASR to explore the success of the TK Dandelion in a hydroponic setting, which offers a surplus of benefits over soil-grown conditions. Hydroponic production will allow for easier access to the root, which contains natural rubber, creating the opportunity for multiple harvests annually in a time-conscious fashion. Additionally, hydroponic growth greatly reduces the risk of environmental factors such as weeds or temperature variation that could halt or slow the growth of field-grown dandelions.

"The exclusive agreement allows us to develop a best in class production environment for the TK Dandelion that will ultimately help ASR become a serious player in natural rubber production," said Timothy J. Madden, President of American Sustainable Rubber Company. "We are excited to continue our relationship with The Ohio State University and look forward to making significant gains alongside them."

For more information on the new, wholly-owned subsidiary, please visit AmericanRubber.com . Additionally, interested parties can subscribe for updates and more information.

About American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC

American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC is an indoor agriculture firm pursuing proprietary technology to produce natural rubber in the United States at a commercial and sustainable level through the production of genetically modified crops.

About United American Healthcare Corporation

United American Healthcare Corporation ("UAHC"), through its subsidiary UAHC Ventures, LLC, pursues strategic investment opportunities in various emerging growth industries. UAHC subsidiary Pulse Systems, LLC, is a contract manufacturing company that provides services to the medical device industry and American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC ("ASR"), is an indoor agriculture technology company focused on creating a domestic solution to natural rubber production.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to, among other things, the anticipated future success of genetically modified dandelions in a hydroponic setting as an alternative source for rubber and the likelihood of its commercial success and a standing relationship with The Ohio State University. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting the Company and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to its operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. These risk factors include those risks detailed in the Company's filings with OTC Markets Group Inc. These risks may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

