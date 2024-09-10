Ualett partners with Insurify to go beyond cash advances and bring gig economy workers access to insurance solutions

Strategic collaboration integrates cutting-edge insurance comparison technology into Ualett's mobile cash advance app

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ualett, a leading mobile app solution offering online cash advances to independent workers in the United States, today announced a strategic partnership with Insurify, America's leading virtual insurance agent. This collaboration provides Ualett's clients with the ability to go beyond a cash advance and take advantage of Insurify's personalized automobile quotes from multiple insurance carriers via a process integrated with the Ualett mobile app.

The integration of Insurify's advanced insurance comparison technology into Ualett's platform marks a significant step in Ualett's mission to enhance the financial well-being of gig workers. This co-branded platform allows users to compare and select insurance policies from top providers in real-time, ensuring they receive the best coverage at competitive rates while staying connected through the Ualett ecosystem.

"This partnership with Insurify represents our commitment to innovate and provide essential services to our tens of thousands of independent workers, including rideshare drivers," said Ricky Michel Presbot, CEO of Ualett. "Addressing the specific financial needs of our gig economy clients through access to auto insurance discounts empowers our clients to make informed decisions that protect their income and livelihood."

The integrated insurance comparison feature is now available on the Ualett app, providing gig workers with the tools they need to secure personalized auto insurance seamlessly.

The collaboration comes at a crucial time as the gig economy continues to grow rapidly. According to recent industry reports, the number of gig workers in the United States is expected to reach 86.5 million by 2027, representing 50% of the total U.S. workforce.

Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify, commented, "We're thrilled to partner with Ualett to bring our cutting-edge insurance comparison technology to gig economy workers. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower every insurance shopper in the United States to compare and buy the best policy for them."

Key benefits of the Ualett-Insurify integration include:

Tailored Insurance Options: Gig workers can access personalized auto insurance quotes based on their specific needs and circumstances.

Time and Cost Savings: Users can compare multiple insurance options in one place, saving time and potentially reducing their insurance costs.

Simple and Integrated User Experience: The process begins within the Ualett platform they already know and trust, and extends to connect Insurify's self-service platform and insurance agent support, making the process flexible, familiar, and convenient.

For more information about Ualett and its services, please visit www.ualett.com.

About Ualett

Ualett is a leading financial technology company empowering the gig economy with innovative solutions including cash advances tailored to freelancers, rideshare drivers, delivery drivers, and small business owners. Leveraging proprietary technology, Ualett delivers seamless, secure financial solutions designed to meet evolving independent worker needs. Ualett's exceptional customer service, available in both English and Spanish, can be seen on display in overwhelmingly positive client feedback on Trustpilot. Backed by a veteran leadership team and strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Ualett has been trusted in the marketplace by over 160,000 gig workers to achieve financial flexibility and focus on their work.

About Insurify

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Insurify, America's top-rated virtual insurance agent, provides expert advice and empowers customers to securely compare, buy, and manage their auto and home insurance policies from the largest selection of accurate quotes. With more than 70 million quotes served, Insurify has won several industry awards, including Inc.'s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America 2024, CNBC's World's Top InsurTech Companies 2024, Forbes Fintech 50 List for 2023, Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startups of 2023, WPO's 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and -Led Companies 2022, Stevies' Gold International Business Award for a Medium-Sized Insurance Company 2021, EY's 2021 New England Entrepreneur of the Year, and Insurtech Insights' Future 50 2021. For more information, visit Insurify.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ualett