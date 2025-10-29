UATP LAUNCHES SETTLEMENT SOLUTION IN INDIA

The first-of-its-kind solution allows airlines and other ticketors to settle UATP transactions in Indian Rupees (INR)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP, the global network that enables organizations to simplify payment processes to expand their payment capabilities, has partnered with fintech companies (licensed in India) to launch a new settlement solution. Through this partnership, contractors with customers using UATP accounts will be able to settle air ticket purchases in Indian Rupees (INR), enabling ticketors like airlines to be funded in the INR currency.

UATP, which is officially incorporated in India as UATP India Private Limited (UIPL), is the first and only global payment network to facilitate settlement of this kind.

Travel Payments Opportunity in India

The opportunity for travel payments on the subcontinent is substantial. By FY2030, the overall travel market in India is set to reach $97 billion at 9% CAGR, and the corporate travel market is projected to double to $20.8 billion on a CAGR of 10.1%. For airlines and travel brands operating — or planning to expand into — this region, the ability to settle in local currency is a significant efficiency and competitive advantage.

"Settling transactions in INR is a key capability that directly and immediately benefits our partners doing business in India," said Ralph Kaiser, CEO of UATP. "Airlines that pursue flexibility, stability, and effective cost management in their Indian payment strategies can position themselves for sustainable success in the world's fourth-largest aviation market, and local currency settlement is a huge part of that."

UATP's INR solution was activated in October 2025. The launch follows the incorporation in India of UATP India Private Ltd. and its establishment of an office in Mumbai. The INR solution is just the beginning of the product options that will soon be available for widespread use.

To learn more about UATP's latest offering and its presence in India, or to arrange an interview with UATP, please contact [email protected] or visit www.uatp.com.

ABOUT UATP

UATP is one of the largest global and most secure closed-loop networks, simplifying payments in complex industries. We make it easy for businesses to make or accept any type of payment; open new markets, drive growth, and reduce costs for Issuers, Merchants, vendors, agents, aggregators, and more. UATP is continually innovating to connect companies to new forms of payment (AFPs), and our easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Account Holders. Our team has decades of experience with the ever-changing payments landscape, and our reliable and proven technology ensures our global customers get more from every payment experience. Learn more at uatp.com.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies, and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; AERTiCKET; Air Canada (TSE: AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; AirPlus International a wholly owned subsidiary of SEB Kort; Akbar Travels; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; APG Pay; Austrian Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); ConnexPay; Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Ethiopian Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Flight Centre Travel Group; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas Aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; High Point Travel; Hopper; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; LATAM Airlines; MakeMyTrip; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE: THYAO); United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL); Wego; WestJet; Wings Global Travel and W2 by GO7.

SOURCE UATP