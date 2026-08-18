UATP Names dLocal as Newest Payment Processing Partner for UATP One

dLocal brings local payment depth across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia to UATP's network of airlines and travel merchants.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP, the global network enabling organizations to simplify payment processes and expand their payment capabilities, has named dLocal (NASDAQ: DLO), the leading cross-border payment platform connecting global merchants to emerging markets as the newest payment processing partner for UATP One, its merchant services platform. dLocal processes payments across +60 countries in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, giving UATP One merchants an additional acquiring option in the markets where air travel is growing fastest.

UATP One gives airlines and travel merchants a single route to a local payment infrastructure that lowers cost, complexity and risk. Adding dLocal widens the payment access on the platform and builds UATP's presence in regions where local payment methods and local processing have an outsized impact on conversion rates, booking volume and revenue growth.

"Our clients want to grow where the growing volume of passengers and travelers are, and that means the emerging markets dLocal knows well," said Teresa Rivera, Vice President, Merchant Services, UATP. "dLocal gives airlines and travel merchants using UATP One local payment reach and real depth in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. It also matches how we are building the platform."

dLocal's expertise and footprint in emerging markets are instrumental to the partnership and the driver of added value for UATP One merchants.

Those regions also represent the strongest growth opportunity for the global airline industry. Boeing's 2025 outlook forecasts passenger traffic through 2044 rising 7% a year across South Asia and Southeast Asia, 6% in Africa and more than 4% in Latin America, against a 4.2% global rate. IATA's 2026 projections also rank Asia-Pacific and Africa among the fastest-growing regions through 2050. dLocal already connects merchants to more than 1,000+ local payment methods across these regions, helping airlines and travel merchants offer payment options that travelers already trust and use at home.

"Airlines and travel merchants want to reach customers in Latin America, Africa and Asia without building a payment operation in every country," said Horacio Raviolo, Head of Commercial Partnerships at dLocal. "Our partnership with UATP facilitates more effective BSP flows across those markets, helping airlines navigate indirect sales channels through travel agencies and existing clearing systems with less complexity. That creates a simpler path to expand in a valuable, high-growth sector with an established, trusted partner."

Thanks to this partnership, UATP One merchants gain access to payment-method support and secure processing capabilities in critical emerging markets. For dLocal, the agreement opens UATP's global network of airlines and corporate travel buyers and a route to new processing volume. For UATP, it adds local processing capacity in the regions where clients want to expand reach and provides new avenues for merchants' direct and indirect sales growth.

The partnership, now live, allows UATP clients to accept payments in emerging markets through a network they already use and gives dLocal the opportunity to grow with every airline and travel merchant that joins UATP One. As the relationship deepens, UATP and dLocal plan to widen coverage in the markets where clients see the most demand.

For more information about the UATP and dLocal Partnership or to speak with a UATP company executive, please contact Wendy Ward at [email protected] or Yolanda Valery | Global Head of Corporate Communications | [email protected]

ABOUT UATP

UATP is the global payment network simplifying payments in complex industries. We make it easy for businesses to accept or make any type of payment, open new markets, drive growth, and reduce costs for Issuers, Merchants, vendors, agents, aggregators, and more. UATP is continually innovating to connect companies to new forms of payment (AFPs), and our easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Account Holders. Our team has decades of experience with the ever-changing payments landscape, and our reliable and proven technology ensures our global customers get more from every payments experience. Learn more at uatp.com.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE: AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; Avianca Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas Aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; High Point Travel; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; LATAM Airlines; Link Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE: THYAO); United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) and WestJet. AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

About dLocal

dLocal builds financial technology for markets of the future, connecting global enterprises with billions of consumers across high-growth markets in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Through the "One dLocal" concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds globally without the need to manage multiple local entities and integrations. For more information, visit www.dlocal.com.

SOURCE UATP