Hands In and UATP Announce Global Partnership to Transform Airline Payments Worldwide

Partnership Brings Split Payments to the Travel Industry via UATP's Ceptor® Platform

LONDON and WASHINGTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hands In, the UK-based split payment solutions provider and UATP, the global network that helps organizations simplify payments and expand their payment options, today announced a strategic partnership allowing airlines to activate Hands In's proprietary split payments API to combine multiple cards, payers, and payment methods for one payment.

The collaboration brings together UATP's position as a leader in aviation payments infrastructure with Hands In's rapidly adopted split payment functionality helping airlines modernize checkout without disrupting their current payment architecture. Across travel and other high-value commerce sectors, these capabilities help merchants recover transactions that would otherwise be lost due to insufficient funds or card limits while enabling larger purchases and shared bookings.

Samuel Flynn, CEO of Hands In, stated, "Airlines do not want another complex integration. They want functionality that works within their existing infrastructure. By embedding directly into UATP's Ceptor, Hands In is making split payments that combine multiple cards, payers, and methods accessible at a global scale, not only from an enablement perspective but also reconciliation, which is the major challenge for airlines accepting split payments today."

Through this partnership, airlines across the globe will be able to offer travelers the ability to split the cost of flights and ancillary services between cards and payment methods, directly at checkout, without needing internal development for this functionality.

"UATP continues to lead in payments innovation. Integrating Hands In into the Ceptor platform allows us to offer airlines enhanced flexibility to travellers at checkout while preserving the integrity and reliability of our Network," stated Ralph Kaiser, President and CEO of UATP.

As demand for flexible payment options continues to rise, particularly for higher-value travel purchases, this collaboration empowers airlines to increase conversion and approval rates, grow ancillary revenue, and improve customer satisfaction. Passengers benefit from greater financial flexibility and transparency, while airlines maintain full control over the customer experience within their own branded environment.

As airlines continue to innovate in retailing and digital transformation, this partnership sets a new standard for flexible, customer-centric payment experiences in the aviation sector.

For more information, visit https://www.handsin.com/ and uatp.com

About Hands In

Hands In is a UK-based payment solutions company specializing in split payment enablement, which combines multiple cards, payment methods, and payers into one payment for the travel industry. Founded in 2022, Hands In enables merchants to unlock incremental revenue from adding new sales at checkout and recovering payment declines without changing their existing payment stack. Learn More: https://www.handsin.com/

About UATP

UATP is one of the largest global and most secure closed-loop networks, simplifying payments in complex industries. We make it easy for businesses to make or accept any type of payment; open new markets, drive growth, and reduce costs for Issuers, Merchants, vendors, agents, aggregators, and more. UATP is continually innovating to connect companies to new forms of payment (AFPs), and our easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Account Holders. Our team has decades of experience with the ever-changing payments landscape, and our reliable and proven technology ensures our global customers get more from every payment experience. Learn more at uatp.com.

