UATP Reports Back-To-Back Record-Breaking Years

"We are thrilled to start 2020 with back-to-back record-breaking years. In addition to the continuous growth across key metrics, UATP's Alternative Payment Processing business set an astounding record of 24% year-over-year growth," said Ralph Kaiser, president and CEO, UATP.

"UATP continues to deliver sophisticated payment solutions that create value for our Shareholders and Stakeholders." Kaiser continued, "Our hard work has successfully positioned the Network to accomplish these excellent results allowing UATP to flourish and work towards yet another highly successful year in 2020."

UATP's core program consists of the Network Charge Card and AFP Processing business lines. UATP's offerings allow airlines to reduce the high cost of credit card use and provide important data for accurate travel management. UATP provides corporate data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, to ensure accurate travel management and supply Level III Data.

ABOUT UATP

UATP is a global payment network owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and corporate travel buyers for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE:AC); Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; Air Serbia; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE:THYAO); United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) and WestJet.

AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

