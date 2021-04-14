UATP to Offer Pay in 4 With PayPal for Airfare Purchases Across its Airline Partners

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP announced today it is broadening its work with PayPal to include Pay in 4 as an option for airfare purchased via UATP Merchant Airlines. With Pay in 4 from PayPal, customers pay for their purchases in four interest-free payments and merchants get paid up front.*

"The buy now, pay later (BNPL) product has become increasingly popular for travelers," said Ralph Kaiser, president and CEO, UATP. "The PayPal-UATP relationship has 15 years of demonstrated success and we expect that to continue with Pay in 4."

Pay in 4 is an interest-free, short-term pay later solution that can be used for qualifying purchases of $30-$600. Customers who select Pay in 4 pay for their purchase in four payments every two weeks over six weeks, with the first payment due at purchase. Now that PayPal offers its Pay in 4 checkouts on airfare, travelers can tap into it via the merchant's UATP connection – spreading out their purchase with clear, predictable payments.

For more information, visit UATP.com

*About Pay in 4: Consumer late fee may apply for missed payments and varies by consumer's state of residency. Loans to California residents are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law License. PayPal, Inc. is a Georgia Installment Lender Licensee, NMLS # 910457.

ABOUT UATP

UATP is a global payment network owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and corporate travel buyers for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE:AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; Air Serbia; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; High Point; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE:THYAO); United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) and WestJet.

AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

Contact:

UATP Corporate Communications

Wendy Ward, [email protected]

+1 202 250 4665

SOURCE Universal Air Travel Plan, Inc. (UATP)

Related Links

http://UATP.com

