UAV Navigation Integrates Iris Automation's Proven Detect and Avoid System Casia with Its VECTOR Autopilots

MADRID and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autopilot platform innovator UAV Navigation is integrating Iris Automation 's cutting edge detect and avoid Casia® software into its advanced autopilot solution, VECTOR . UAVs equipped with VECTOR and Casia Detect and Avoid now have the ability to detect uncooperative crewed aircraft in their airspace and autonomously or manually take corrective action, avoiding potential collisions.

The integration comes as Iris Automation releases Casia Software v2.2. The release also includes improvements to performance, track fusion and flight data uploads. Casia Software is embedded in all Casia systems, and uses computer vision and artificial intelligence to detect and classify aircraft intruders, similar to human pilots. Iris Automation is exhibiting at this week's AUVSI XPONENTIAL in Atlanta, GA (booth #3547).

VECTOR autopilots are specifically designed to execute flight completely autonomously, even if the remote-control datalink becomes unavailable or fails. They are used by a wide range of commercial clients flying rotary wing, target drone, fixed-wing, and VTOL uncrewed aerial vehicles, worldwide.

UAV Navigation specializes in the design of guidance, navigation and control solutions for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) also known as Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) or drones. UAV Navigation's flight control solutions are used by a variety of top tier aerospace manufacturers including high-performance tactical unmanned planes, aerial targets, mini-UAVs and helicopters. The company's autopilots carry out advanced functions, such as controlling multiple target drones at 700 km/h, a fully automatic net landing of a drone onto a moving vessel at sea and converting a twin prop manned aircraft or turbine helicopter into a drone.

Quote from Carlos Lázaro, Head of the Commercial Department at UAV Navigation

"The pace of innovation around autonomous aerial vehicles is rapid as the industry recognizes the potential for creating value. Integrating Iris Automation's Casia detect and avoid technology into our VECTOR autopilot is another important step in the safety of autonomous flights for commercial operations. Our customers can now automatically command the drone to perform appropriate avoidance maneuvers, resuming their original flightpath once completed."

Quote from James Howard, co-founder and VP of Technology and Innovation at Iris Automation

"Partnering with UAV Navigation brings together two significant breakthroughs in safe, autonomous flight. Integrating autopilot systems with true detect and avoid, inclusive of uncooperative aircraft, is critical to enabling commercial operations at scale. Given the wide deployment of UAV Navigation's autopilot solution this is major progress in opening up the skies."

About UAV Navigation

The cornerstone of the company's success is a comprehensive, in-house capability to develop Attitude & Heading Reference Systems (AHRS), flight control algorithms and to fuse the data provided by multiple sensors (GNSS, airspeed, magnetometers, gyroscopes, accelerometers etc.). The autopilots are characterized by their reliability and robustness, being used in all kinds of platforms and weather conditions. Founded in 2004, UAV Navigation is an ISO 9001:2015-certified company with a worldwide distributor network.

About Iris Automation

Iris Automation is a safety avionics technology company pioneering Detect-and-Avoid (DAA) systems and aviation policy services that enable customers to build scalable operations for commercial drones; operations unlocking the potential of countless industries. Iris' DAA system runs entirely onboard the aircraft, allowing it to fly safely at long distances and without human intervention. We work closely with civil aviation authorities globally as they implement regulatory frameworks ensuring BVLOS is conducted safely, partnering on multiple FAA ASSURE and BEYOND UAS Integration Programs and Transport Canada's BVLOS Technology Demonstration Program. Iris is recognized by AUVSI as the number one Technology and Innovation Leader for 2020. Visit www.irisonboard.com .

