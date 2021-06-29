UAV Solutions, Inc. Delivers AsUAS Ghost 60 Platforms to Special Operations Forces

JESSUP, Md., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UAV Solutions, Inc. (UAVS) announced today the company delivered and trained Special Operations Forces Operators on its AsUAS Ghost 60 Multi-Rotor system. The Ghost 60 system was selected by the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD) formerly the Counter Terrorism Technical Support Office (CTTSO) for their Affordable small UAS (AsUAS) program in January of 2020. Operators from six different Army & Air Force organizations have been trained thus far with additional training exercises planned through the end of 2021.

UAV Solutions Inc.

Under the IWTSD AsUAS program, UAVS will deliver 44 systems totaling 88 air vehicles plus ground control stations, support equipment, and training. The total contract value is $2.3 M including the base development costs. The U.S.-manufactured Ghost 60 sUAS is a backpackable platform with 56 minutes of endurance when carrying the UAVS 400-gram EO/IR payload. During development, special attention was given to the ease of use for first-time operators by implementing a "Click and Fly" interface. The UAVS-designed gimbal payload with its 10x optical zoom HD day camera and Flir 640x480 IR allow the system to maintain the greatest amount of ISR capability in a cost-effective package.

"UAV Solutions has a history of supporting IWTSD programs with rapid turnaround times and with high-quality products," stated Billie Ann Davidson, President of UAV Solutions. "With our full-service manufacturing capabilities, including in-house engineering, composite layup, machining, and 3D printing, we can take concept designs and translate them into functioning components and systems to meet strict customer requirements."

UAV Solutions, Inc. is a woman-owned small business and has supported its DOD customers' most important missions for over fifteen years. Located in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor, UAVS's state-of-the-art facility allows for the design, manufacture, and sales of innovative unmanned systems and sub-components. More information is available at www.uavsolutions.com.

