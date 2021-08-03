UAV SOLUTIONS, INC. Delivers sUAS Pneumatic Launch System (PLS) to Special Operations Forces

JESSUP, Md., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UAV Solutions, Inc. (UAVS) announced today the company delivered its small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) Pneumatic Launch System (PLS) to Special Operations Forces. The PLS has been selected by a variety of military organizations and national laboratories as a replacement to their much more cumbersome and costly launching systems. The PLS supports a variety of current operational air vehicles of up to 30 lbs. in mass gross takeoff weight (MGTOW). Additionally, this system can be adapted to nearly any existing or newly developed sUAS that need a consistent reliable ground or sea launch capability. Deliveries of the PLS began in November of 2019 with over forty (40) units being sold to date.

The PLS utilizes a simple pneumatic charging solution that gives granular adjustment for vehicle weight or changes in density altitude proving much more efficient than legacy bungee or spring systems. Fully adjustable bipod and support arms make possible operation from uneven surfaces and for a variety of vehicle configurations. The main components are manufactured of composite material keeping the system weight low for a single operator as well as facilitating seaborne use. The entire system can be unpacked and ready for operation in under five (5) minutes with a cycle time between launches of less than one minute.

"UAV Solutions has consistently supported Special Operations Forces and National Laboratories with rapid turnaround times and with high-quality products," stated Billie Ann Davidson, President of UAV Solutions. "The PLS was developed utilizing over a decade and a half of launcher design experience and has created the most capable and cost-effective system available for sUAS.

UAV Solutions, Inc. is a woman-owned small business and has supported its DOD customers most important missions for over fifteen years. Located in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor UAVS state of the art facility allows for the design, manufacture, and sales of innovative unmanned systems and sub-components. More information is available at www.uavsolutions.com.

