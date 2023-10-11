UAVenture Capital Portfolio Company StimAire Completes First-In-Human Study of Injectable Stimulator for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm-shifting neuromodulation company, StimAire, has completed its first clinical trial in Australia. The first-in-human study tested a tiny injectable stimulator to treat obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). This study assessed the safety of the injection procedure, the operation of the patented device, and the feasibility of the approach. In addition, the first overnight sleep studies were conducted of an OSA patient with and without the StimAire device modulating the hypoglossal nerve throughout the night.

There were no adverse events during the study. Furthermore, no significant pain or discomfort was experienced from the injection procedures.

Efficacy results from the sleep studies of the OSA patient, as measured by obstructive events, were as expected. Furthermore, this patient slept 2.5 times longer with our device than without it and enjoyed 30 minutes of REM sleep vs. none without it.

Robert Dean PhD MD/ENT, StimAire Chief Clinical Officer, said, "After developing this injection procedure for StimAire at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, I was delighted to see these results. This technology has the potential to move treatments like this from the operating room to the doctor's office, lowering the cost of care and enabling immediate recovery."

StimAire's device modulates peripheral nerves, like the hypoglossal, using a tiny, battery-free, injectable receiver/stimulator activated by a small wearable. StimAire's system can be built with readily available components, expediting the path to production. The tiny injectable is placed in close proximity to the nerve through a 17-gauge needle under ultrasound guidance.

Tarek Makansi PhD EE, President and CTO of StimAire, said "We are grateful to this team for advancing non-surgical treatments that stimulate peripheral nerves. The ultimate goals are replacement of pacemaker-like devices and universal access to advanced treatments."

Fletcher McCusker, Managing Director of UAVenture Capital, StimAire's lead investor, said "Of our entire portfolio we are the most excited about the progress of StimAire. Comparable devices have to be surgically implanted. The StimAire office-based injectable design has achieved encouraging early results for the treatment of OSA. We are honored to invest in the world-changing technology."

