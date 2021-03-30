UAVS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. ("AgEagle" or "the Company") (NYSE: UAVS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired AgEagle securities between September 3, 2019 and February 18, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/uavs.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and specifically that: (1) AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon, and had never had a business relationship with the e-commerce giant of any sort; (2) the Company actively contributed to the rumor that it held a partnership with Amazon; (3) based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period; and (4) when the market learned the truth about AgEagle, investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/uavs or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in AgEagle you have until April 27, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

