UAW Rejects Tentative Agreement with Volvo Trucks North America

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks North America today announced that employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) rejected a new six-year labor agreement covering approximately 2,900 members of UAW Local #2069 at the New River Valley truck assembly operations in Dublin, Virginia.

"We are committed to the collective bargaining process, and remain confident that we will ultimately be able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement," said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand.

Negotiations began on February 8, 2021, and the negotiating teams reached the latest tentative agreement on May 20, 2021.

The NRV plant employs more than 3,300 people, about 2,900 of whom are UAW members. The plant is in the midst of a $400 million investment for advanced technology upgrades, site expansion and preparation for future products, including the innovative Volvo VNR Electric truck. The plant has added 1,100 jobs since the last union agreement was implemented in 2016 and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021.

June 6, 2021

