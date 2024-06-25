UBC AND THREAD EXPAND SITEPLUS OFFERING AND ACTIVE STUDIES WITH BIOPHARMA SPONSORS TO OPTIMIZE EVIDENCE GENERATION

Collaboration augments full-featured central site model with additional research services and technology to widen recruitment access and improve the site and patient experience

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. and CARY, N.C., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United BioSource LLC (UBC), a leading provider of evidence development solutions, and Thread®, a leading decentralized research, electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) and consulting services provider, today announced the expansion of their SitePlus solution. This joint offering, the outcome of a successful six-year working relationship, has provided early recruitment and retention success for biopharma customers since its March 2023 launch. UBC and Thread have now expanded the solution to offer additional central site services and technology features for both post-approval research and Phase II/III interventional clinical trials.

SitePlus provides a next-generation research model that can be initiated from initial study design and launch or added alongside any ongoing Phase II-IV study nationwide. SitePlus offers a central site model which extends the reach of sites and widens the addressable patient population. The solution leverages a centralized technology platform to accelerate patient recruitment, facilitate home health engagement, securely capture data, and enable superior patient retention.

SitePlus combines UBC's industry leading late-stage research solutions with Thread's technology to empower central site study designs focused on patients while improving the research experience for all participating sites. It further enables biopharma sponsors to contract with UBC as a central research center inclusive of investigator and study coordinating center concierge support services. SitePlus connects UBC's central principal investigator, home health, and patient coordinating center expertise with Thread's unified technology platform and consulting services for data capture, virtual visits, and optimized patient engagement.

"Study designs that rely exclusively on brick-and-mortar site models can benefit from the enhancements SitePlus offers to help meet their patient enrollment and retention goals," said Bekki Bracken Brown, President & Chief Executive Officer, UBC. "Studies leveraging a hybrid approach have seen success in reaching a more representative patient population, faster, and maintaining patient engagement. The Thread technology platform supports our central site offering by enabling a more flexible approach to patient recruitment and engagement and strengthens the return on evidence generation for our customers. "

UBC and Thread's enterprise collaboration continues to enrich UBC's modernized study designs and eCOA solutions that enable patient-centered research studies to be conducted in the clinic, in the home, and on-the-go.

"Based on strong early results with SitePlus for our joint customers, we are excited to expand its features to offer solutions in both interventional and post-approval research studies," said Thread Co-Founder and CEO John Reites. "We appreciate UBC's continued partnership and the feedback from our biopharma customers to add more value to this important innovative offering's market growth."

About UBC

United BioSource LLC (UBC) is the leading provider of evidence development solutions with expertise in uniting evidence and access. UBC helps biopharma mitigate risk, address product hurdles, and demonstrate safety, efficacy, and value under real-world conditions. Underpinned by our scientific expertise, data and analytics, and innovative technologies, we offer our customers flexible solutions generating the relevant real-world data necessary to make more informed decisions earlier, meet stakeholder requirements, and, ultimately, drive better patient outcomes. For additional information, visit www.ubc.com.

About Thread

Thread's® purpose is to leverage its decentralized research platform to enable studies for everyone, everywhere. The company's uniquely combined clinical research technology and consulting services help life science organizations to design, operate, and scale next-generation research studies and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) programs for participants, sites, and study teams. Through its comprehensive platform and scientific expertise, Thread empowers studies to be accessible, efficient, and centered on the patient. Backed by health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, Thread is recognized as a leader by Everest Group's Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021/2022 and positioned in the Leader's Category of the 2022 IDC MarketScape for R&D Decentralized Clinical Trial Technology Solutions Vendor Assessment 2022. Visit Threadresearch.com to learn more.

