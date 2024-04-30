UBC APPOINTS ANTHONY LUTTENBERGER CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Biopharmaceutical services industry veteran brings decades of experience spanning late-stage drug development, clinical trials, and post-approval commercial support to UBC.

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United BioSource LLC (UBC), a leading provider of evidence development solutions to the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the appointment of Anthony Luttenberger as its new Chief Commercial Officer.

Anthony brings extensive executive leadership and strategic sales experience, spanning the pharmaceutical product life cycle including late-stage drug development, clinical trials, and product commercialization, to UBC. He is skilled at leveraging actionable insights derived from real-world data, real-world evidence, outcomes research, robust analytics, and informatics to inform innovative program design. Anthony will play a crucial role in supporting UBC's market position through the delivery of a comprehensive commercial strategy.

Biopharmaceutical services industry veteran brings decades of cross-functional experience to UBC. Post this

"We have created positive impact for biopharma by delivering on our commitment of uniting evidence and access," said Bekki Bracken Brown, President & Chief Executive Officer, UBC. "Anthony's growth mindset, customer engagement skills, and ability to build high-performing teams, strengthen UBC's ability to consult, design, and deliver solutions that help our customers demonstrate the safety, efficacy, and value of their treatments."

In his new role, Anthony serves as a member of UBC's Senior Leadership Team and is responsible for global sales and marketing of UBC's portfolio of evidence development, safety and risk management, and patient access services.

About UBC

United BioSource LLC (UBC) is the leading provider of evidence development solutions with expertise in uniting evidence and access. UBC helps biopharma mitigate risk, address product hurdles, and demonstrate safety, efficacy, and value under real-world conditions. Underpinned by our scientific expertise, data and analytics, and innovative technologies, we offer our customers flexible solutions generating the relevant real-world data necessary to make more informed decisions earlier, meet stakeholder requirements, and, ultimately, drive better patient outcomes. For additional information, visit www.ubc.com.

SOURCE UBC