UBC Selects THREAD to Expand Its Global Industry-Leading Decentralized Clinical Research Offering

"THREAD's approach to decentralized studies, continued investment in new solutions that surround evidence generation, patient engagement and connections to other third-party data, aligns perfectly with our goals to bring additional decentralized options to our current and future clients in the UBC portfolio," says Brett Huselton, CBO of UBC. "Together, THREAD and UBC, underpinned by a three-year working relationship, are bringing new innovations to our clients and industry, helping to facilitate adoption of decentralized trials in global research."

UBC's market-leading virtual evidence generation offering is enhanced by THREAD's platform and services, which enable organizations to conduct DCTs globally with established tools that include eConsent, eCOA, sensors, devices, telehealth and engaging patients that participate in UBC programs. UBC's existing offering includes digital recruitment and engagement strategies, in-home nursing support, clinical assessments and drug administration, as well as powerful real-world data infrastructure, data enrichment strategies and rapid analytics software to accelerate more informed decision making.

"We are delighted to grow our ongoing partnership with UBC and help expand their DCT leadership in the CRO industry," says John Reites, CEO of THREAD. "This partnership offers participants, trial sites, and biopharma unparalleled insights and experiences that set a new standard in decentralized clinical trials management. The entrepreneurial approach and culture between the organizations is a strong fit and we will continue to advance the offering as we win together in the market."

Both UBC and THREAD have experienced significant growth as the industry continues to embrace hybrid decentralized approaches for study designs. Both companies are eager to further highlight and communicate how this partnership boosts retention, increases inclusivity, and improves outcomes for all industry stakeholders.

About UBC

United BioSource LLC (UBC) is a leader in the biopharmaceutical market which provides integrated clinical, safety and commercialization services. UBC brings together renowned scientific research and operations experts with innovative technologies, allowing for the best patient and healthcare provider experience. Comprehensive, end-to-end services cover product and patient population characterization during development and market entry, as well as a focus on the patient experience, safety, and adherence. For additional information, visit https://ubc.com/.

About THREAD

THREAD is a leading provider of a proprietary, decentralized research platform and suite of supporting services used by biopharma, CROs and life science organizations to remotely capture data from participants and sites during, in-between and in lieu of in-clinic visits. THREAD's platform and supporting services are helping customers to shorten study launch timelines, reduce study budgets with Virtual Visits, and bring studies from the clinic to patients' homes. THREAD provides key platform features such as eConsent, eCOA/ePRO, sensors, reminders, and telehealth Virtual Visits to support remote data capture, hybrid virtual studies, and fully decentralized studies in key therapeutic areas. In 2019, THREAD was acquired by strategic health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners. Visit www.threadresearch.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Adam Beeson

Amendola Communications (for THREAD)

847-867-0048

[email protected]

SOURCE THREAD

Related Links

https://www.threadresearch.com/

