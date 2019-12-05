UBDI Launches Out of Beta With Thousands of Users Already Privately Monetizing Their Data

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UBDI (ubdi.com) announced that it is launching out of beta with 4,000 members who have reclaimed over 200 million verified data points in its community. UBDI, which stands for "Universal Basic Data Income," enables individuals to earn an income from the value their data creates. The company is starting in the $76 billion market research and insights industry, where single studies pay between $2 and $150.

UBDI believes that people can earn well over $1,000 annually from their data in just a few hours of time, a real step forward for ideas such as a Universal Basic Income, a Digital Dividend or a Tech Check.

The UBDI consumer app allows individuals to participate in financial, social, entertainment, fitness and health research studies while protecting their privacy and identity. Its online research portal allows businesses, universities and organizations to create studies and analyze aggregated, anonymized results that deliver richer, more accurate insights than current approaches while exceeding the highest standards for privacy set by legislation like Europe's GDPR and California's CCPA. The consumer app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android .

"Ever since I had my own health emergency and couldn't access or share my medical data with researchers, I've been passionate about putting control of data into the hands of individuals," said Dana Budzyn, co-founder and CEO of UBDI. "While the data economy won't change overnight, people now have the tools to compete with the tech companies earning billions off of their data."

"I've been working on this problem of how people can participate in the economic value of their data for over a decade," said Shane Green, UBDI co-founder and chair and CEO (US) of digi.me. "Silicon Valley would like us—and regulators—to think our data isn't that valuable while selling Wall Street on the value of the very same data. UBDI has cracked the code on how to deliver enough value to each of us by starting in research, where brands pay handsomely for insights from small populations."

Earlier this year, the company announced its $1.1 million pre-seed funding round and a strategic partnership with the global privacy and personal data vault provider digi.me of the UK. Digi.me is integrated with over 15,000 sources of data, encrypting and storing a user's data where they choose. Once an individual connects their accounts, tens of thousands of accurate, verified data points begin to stream into their data vault for use in research studies, which primarily happen in the privacy of a user's device. UBDI's PrivateMatch technology goes even further by ensuring they find the exact population of participants they are looking for without UBDI or the brand knowing who they are.

"UBDI allows individuals to be matched with studies at a very granular level while technically and legally preserving the user's anonymity," says Mark Kilaghbian, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at UBDI. "The reduction in friction in finding the right people to study, combined with the fact that our data can answer more than 70% of questions traditionally asked in surveys, changes the game entirely."

Companies and researchers can learn more about how they can participate at ubdi.com.

About UBDI:

Based in Washington, DC, UBDI (ubdi.com) allows individuals to get compensated for sharing anonymous, aggregated insights from their data for quantitative and qualitative research of all kinds - while protecting user privacy. The consumer app is available in the App Store and Google Play. Companies, universities and organizations can create studies using UBDI's online research portal. UBDI passes 80% of the value of all studies directly to individuals in cash and points, which are a way to track the contribution of members to the overall value of the community. UBDI is committed to greater user control of data and a more equitable value exchange in the data economy. Follow us at @UBDIncome.

