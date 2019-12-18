uBeam has become SonicEnergy™

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Will Kain, Board Member and Acting CEO, has announced that uBeam Inc. is officially changing its name to SonicEnergy™, effective immediately. The new name is being implemented across the company and should be completed by year's end.

Kain explains that the new name better reflects the evolving focus of the company, adding "This is an exciting time with the exploding IoT market and resulting opportunity for wireless power. This name change reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future focused on IoT, and our expanded B2B partnerships." He continues "As a company with its roots in ultrasonic technology, we have been planning this name change along with other strategy changes for some time. With our upcoming participation at CES in Las Vegas in January, this is the perfect time to refine our image with a new, more relevant name."

Along with this name change, a newly redesigned company logo has been revealed and a new website at www.sonicenergy.com prominently features the company's focus on their newly-developed 2.0 technology platform and the dynamic team behind it. The company's ownership and staff have not changed as a result of this name change.

Come and visit us at CES at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, suite 31-315, for a demonstration of our best-in-class solution. If you would like to make an appointment to visit our suite, please email info@sonicenergy.com.

About SonicEnergy™

SonicEnergy™ is the inventor of ultrasonic power-at-a-distance Always-On Wireless Energy™ utilizing ultrasafe, ultrasonic array technology to deliver reliable, long-range wire-free charging.

By developing proprietary transducers, transmitters, receivers, and custom enterprise software, SonicEnergy's technology delivers usable power to devices ranging from portable electronics, medical and aerospace devices, to IoT devices and networks.

