UBEO Business Services names regional president

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UBEO Business Services—a premier provider of printer, copier and document management solutions—has named a respected veteran of the office equipment industry as its northeast region president. James J. Morrissey, who has worked throughout the eastern U.S., will focus on the northeast region and be based in Connecticut.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jim Morrissey to the UBEO executive team," Jim Sheffield, president and CEO at UBEO, said. "After working together more than 20 years ago, we have watched his accomplishments grow throughout the years. He's built a reputation for exceeding goals, and so we jumped at the chance for him to join us for our next phase of growth."

Morrissey most recently served as vice president of Xerox Corporation's U.S. Channels Unit. His prior experience includes executive positions at Ricoh, USA as well as IKON Office Solutions. His new role at UBEO is part of an overall growth strategy as UBEO grows nationally.

In his post at Xerox, Morrissey led the dealer channel business, and sales almost doubled during his tenure. That's where he reconnected with UBEO's Sheffield and John Barbieri, its chief operating officer. The trio were colleagues early in their careers.

"Through my career, I've taken pride in being a trusted adviser who always speaks the truth, and I identify strongly with this in UBEO's culture," Morrissey said. "They have a strong plan and I'm excited to share that plan with dealers that come on the journey with us. I reconnected with John and Jim and after learning more about them through my work with dealer distribution. I saw the amazing growth UBEO was experiencing, as well as the mindset that's present throughout the organization and its leaders and wanted to be a part of it."

UBEO, founded in 2004, welcomes Morrissey less than three months after announcing two new acquisitions in Texas (PrintRX, LLC in San Antonio and Braswell Office Systems, Inc. in Corpus Christi). After merging with Sentinel Capital Partners last April, UBEO acquired Ray Morgan Company, a regional leader in California in November. Co-headquartered in Austin and San Antonio, UBEO is expanding rapidly and is sourcing talented individuals to fill a number of open sales and technician positions soon to be announced.

