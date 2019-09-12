UBEO Business Services names three to leadership roles

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UBEO Business Services—one of the fastest growing printer, copier and document management companies in the nation—is growing its leadership team by adding three key executives from across the country. William "Bill" Gardner as chief financial officer will oversee financial operations and planning; Chris Callaway will serve as vice president and general manager of San Antonio and the surrounding marketplace; and Yvonne Brown will take on the role of director of finance.

"We're happy to welcome Bill, Chris and Yvonne to the UBEO team," Jim Sheffield, president and CEO at UBEO, said. "With years of combined experience, all three new hires provide valuable and unique skills to our team that will be imperative as we continue to grow the UBEO family of business."

William "Bill" Gardner will lead financial operations to include budget planning and audit responsibilities as UBEO continues to expand its footprint throughout the country. Most recently, Gardner served as vice president of distribution operations and integration at Masonite International, a global manufacturer of residential and commercial doors based in Tampa. Prior to that position, he held roles of increasing responsibility over his decade with Masonite International, serving as vice president of global business services, senior director of finance, finance director of NA door and division controller.

Chris Callaway, the new vice president and general manager, was most recently the president and CEO of San Antonio marketplace leader PrintRX, LLC (which specializes in healthcare), before UBEO acquired the company in March. As vice president and general manager, his primary responsibilities will be to manage sales, service and support functions for San Antonio and the surrounding area. Callaway will also be consulting and supporting our national strategic account strategy leveraging all of his prior experience in fleet management, facilities management and production.

Joining UBEO as the director of finance, Yvonne Brown possesses a broad-based knowledge of the document management industry and diverse industry experience including multiple senior management roles attained while based in North Canton, Ohio and across the state of New York. She's occupied the C-suite and other upper management roles at printing and imaging companies, including Boston Laser and Brooks Internet Software. Brown's capabilities include finance, treasury and various financial accounting and reporting functions.

Gardner, Callaway and Brown are the most recent additions to the UBEO leadership team. They join Brian Murphy, who became UBEO's senior vice president of aftermarket services in June, and Jim Morrissey, who was named northeast region president in May. UBEO, began execution of its acquisition strategy in April 2018, continues to position itself for additional growth and plans to announce additional acquisitions later this fall.

Co-headquartered in Austin and San Antonio, Texas, UBEO is now the fastest growing business technology organization in the country. While the organization is rapidly growing, its commitment to excellence is paramount. UBEO Business Services with its best of breed offering remains committed to being the "high-end customer experience" in the industry. UBEO's success is attributable to its commitment to acquire best-in-class companies and build a premiere brand in the Document Technology industry.

