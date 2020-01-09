Uber Advanced Technologies Group CEO Eric Meyhofer to Address 2020 Washington Auto Show Industry Media Day at 12:45 p.m. on January 23

Meyhofer will address attending media and answer questions regarding Uber's self-driving technology efforts, which has raised over $1 billion in funding since 2015 to help design and develop fully-autonomous vehicles. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Meyhofer leads a team of over 1,200 who are pushing the boundaries of autonomous driving technology, incorporating next-generation software technology to ensure the rides of the future are safer, more efficient, and environmentally-friendly.

"Self-driving technology has been my life's passion, and I feel honored to lead such a brilliant team with the single purpose of bringing safe, reliable self-driving tech to Uber riders around the globe," said Eric Meyhofer, CEO of Uber Advanced Technologies Group. "Without close collaboration with regulators and policymakers at local, state, and federal levels of government, we will not achieve this future. I'm honored to talk more about the work we're doing to transform how people move at this year's Auto Show."

"Given that we're based in the nation's capital, The Washington Auto Show is the place where the technologies of the future and the regulators of today intersect," said Washington, D.C. Auto Show President and CEO John O'Donnell. "We're glad to have Eric Meyhofer here to discuss the exciting work that Uber Advanced Technologies is doing to help shape the future of transportation."

Eric Meyhofer's address will be part of a loaded Washington Auto Show Media Day lineup, which will feature manufacturer press conferences, speeches and panel discussions featuring key federal regulators, technology leaders, and auto-industry executives. Media members wishing to attend Media Day or the preceding MobilityTalks International conference, which will be held on January 22, can register for credentials here .

About Uber Advanced Technologies Group

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 10 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities. Today, the team at the Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) is tackling another challenge: how do you build and deploy safe self-driving technology at scale? The ATG is comprised of world-class engineering talent dedicated to vehicle safety, self-driving software, mapping, and more. Uber is taking a holistic approach to bringing self-driving vehicles to market through a variety of partnerships, with the ultimate goal of creating autonomous ridesharing at scale.

SOURCE Washington Auto Show

Related Links

https://www.washingtonautoshow.com

