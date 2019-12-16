Uber Announces OpenChain Conformance

TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Uber, a Platinum Member of the OpenChain Project, announces OpenChain Conformance. This builds on their long-standing engagement and commitment to the project and a deep engagement with developing our industry standard, accompanying reference material, and our evolution into a formal ISO standard.

The OpenChain Project establishes trust in the open source from which software solutions are built. It accomplishes this by making open source license compliance simpler and more consistent. The OpenChain Specification defines inflection points in business workflows where a compliance process, policy or training should exist to minimize the potential for errors and maximize the efficiency of bringing solutions to market. The companies involved in the OpenChain community number in the hundreds. The OpenChain Specification is being prepared for submission to ISO and evolution from a growing de facto standard into a formal standard.

"Consistent and transparent compliance standards are critical for building trust among the open source community and our business partners," said Matthew Kuipers, Senior Counsel, Uber. " We're increasing our commitment to the community and our partnerships by adopting the Linux Foundation's OpenChain Specification."

"Our collaboration with Uber began as the OpenChain Project scaled as an industry standard," says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. "Their engagement in our formative growth period provided valuable insight into how next-generation services companies operate today and where they are going tomorrow. Matt and his team have been a pivotal part of our evolution towards becoming an ISO standard and their commitment to excellence has raised the bar for great community engagement globally. We are looking forward to next steps together, particularly in fostering further adoption in areas where agile companies are establishing new markets."

About the OpenChain Project

The OpenChain Project builds trust in open source by making open source license compliance simpler and more consistent. The OpenChain Specification defines a core set of requirements every quality compliance program must satisfy. The OpenChain Curriculum provides the educational foundation for open source processes and solutions, whilst meeting a key requirement of the OpenChain Specification. OpenChain Conformance allows organizations to display their adherence to these requirements. The result is that open source license compliance becomes more predictable, understandable and efficient for participants of the software supply chain.

