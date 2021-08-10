Uber Commits To Miami, Inks Lease At EQ Office's 3 MiamiCentral

"MiamiCentral was an easy choice for Uber. With access to multi-modal transit, including the new Brightline inter-city express train that connects Southeast Florida, running through the building and the way our app integrates multiple mobility options into the user experience, the location is a natural fit," said Javier Correoso, Senior Manager-Public Affairs, Uber. "We are committed to Miami and pleased to snag a spot in the downtown area's emerging connectivity hub."

Miami has recently enhanced its connectivity and mobility, particularly with the city's local and inter-city public transit options. With the newly approved $345 million extension of the Brightline inter-city express train and future Tri-Rail Downtown Miami Link, there is increased accessibility for diverse talent from across Florida to do business in Miami.

"When Uber thought about its future, it thought about Miami. After acquiring Postmates last year, and a recent announcement to acquire LATAM delivery Cornershop, it became clear that a Miami expansion would make sense. Their office will allow them to be closer to major investors, house senior leadership, and create dozens of high-paying local jobs for a robust talent pool. Thank you to Blackstone, EQ, our Venture Miami team, and everyone else who played a part in helping Uber expand and recommit to our city," said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

2 and 3 MiamiCentral are newly constructed Class A office towers at the core of Miami's vibrant downtown neighborhood with direct access to Brightline Station. The 300,000 square foot complex features a wellness center, outdoor roof deck, private work lounge, as well as valet parking and garage access. Uber will occupy approximately 13,000 square feet of office space in 3 MiamiCentral, and will join a diverse range of tenants in the buildings including top technology, media, and professional service firms.

"Miami has become a magnet for companies looking to attract new talent," said Lisa Picard, CEO of EQ Office. "With its location at the epicenter of connectivity, MiamiCentral empowers dynamic growth-minded companies such as Uber to drive innovation, culture, community and collaboration."

Scott Silverstein, Director - Portfolio Management, represented EQ Office in-house, along with Blanca CRE. Uber was represented by Jones Lang LaSalle.

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

EQ focuses on the experience of its 29 million square feet - how space feels, activates and performs to amplify the human experience. We're proud to work hand-in-hand with more than 1,500 customers of all sizes, from Fortune 100 companies to emerging startups, to bring humanity back to the workplace. Our diverse team of more than 200 professionals is responsible for creating inspired office environments in major cities across the country including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. As a U.S. office portfolio company wholly owned by Blackstone's real estate funds, we have the resources to lead the changes happening in work space. Explore your space for greatness at www.eqoffice.com .

