Uber, Consubanco, and Bkaya launch Uber Pro Card in Mexico: an innovative financial solution for drivers and couriers

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber, in partnership with Consubanco and Bkaya–a leading technology company in Mexico focused on embedded finance and financial inclusion– announces the launch of the Uber Pro Card program throughout Mexico. This innovative financial solution is designed to give drivers and couriers greater control over their earnings, more financial flexibility, and access to exclusive benefits. The debit card, operated by Consubanco, is part of Uber's ongoing commitment to improving the experience of those who use its technology while offering more options to achieve their personal goals.

Since the launch of Uber Pro Card earlier this year, all drivers and couriers in Mexico can apply for the card through a link available directly in their Uber app. To be eligible, they must be active on the platform and have completed at least 25 trips or deliveries. There are no fees to register or acquire the debit card linked to a Consubanco account, and it is delivered to the applicant's home within seven days of approval. The program has been a resounding success, having enrolled over 150,000 affiliated drivers and couriers since January 2025, extending more than 100,000 loans, and automatically disbursing over 50 million payments in earnings.

Other key benefits of the Uber Pro Card include:

Debit card issued by Consubanco: provides security, access to formal financial services, and a yield of up to 7%.

provides security, access to formal financial services, and a yield of up to 7%. Instant payouts: automatic disbursement of earnings after each trip or delivery.

automatic disbursement of earnings after each trip or delivery. Personal loans: up to MXN $5,000 available instantly, repayable over up to 8 weeks, powered by Bkaya.

up to MXN $5,000 available instantly, repayable over up to 8 weeks, powered by Bkaya. Smartphone financing: apply directly through the app and receive free home delivery, powered by Bkaya.

apply directly through the app and receive free home delivery, powered by Bkaya. Buy now, pay later at Chedraui: flexible loans to purchase household appliances and durable goods in installments, powered by Bkaya.

flexible loans to purchase household appliances and durable goods in installments, powered by Bkaya. The Uber Pro Card has no cost and requires no minimum balance.

With the Uber Pro Card, Uber, Consubanco, and Bkaya reaffirm their commitment to promoting financial inclusion in Mexico, offering drivers and couriers more control over their earnings and tools to help them better plan their future. This alliance represents another step toward providing innovative solutions tailored to the needs of those who use the platform every day.

