Uber Drivers Can Now Take Advantage of the $750 Uber Driver Incentive in Vacaville, California

VACAVILLE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville is now offering a $750 Uber Driver Incentive, giving eligible Uber drivers in Vacaville an opportunity to save while shopping for a qualifying Toyota vehicle.

Eligible Uber drivers can save on a qualifying new Toyota vehicle with the $750 Uber Driver Incentive at Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville.

Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville is highlighting an opportunity for eligible Uber drivers to save on a qualifying new Toyota vehicle with the $750 Uber Driver Incentive in Vacaville, California. Designed with working drivers in mind, the incentive can provide a helpful price reduction while making it easier to step into a Toyota built for daily driving, passenger trips and long hours on the road.

Driving for Uber can put serious miles on a vehicle. A dependable car, useful technology, comfortable seating and strong safety features can make a meaningful difference during busy driving schedules. Toyota offers a broad lineup that can suit different needs, from the efficient Toyota Corolla and Prius to the spacious Sienna and Sequoia. Eligible models under the program also include the Avalon and Camry.

Qualified Uber drivers can receive a $750 credit toward the purchase or lease of select new Toyota models through participating Toyota dealers, including Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville. Another helpful feature of the incentive is its ability to be combined with other applicable Toyota incentives, potentially creating additional savings opportunities.

New Toyota purchases also come with ToyotaCare, which includes a 2-year or 25,000-mile no-cost maintenance plan, along with 24-hour roadside assistance for two years. For drivers who spend substantial time behind the wheel, scheduled maintenance and roadside support can provide valuable ownership benefits.

Eligibility for the Uber Driver Incentive requires an Uber Driver profile showing an Active, Accepted or Onboarding status. A valid driver's license and other documentation required for the vehicle transaction must also be provided. During the purchase or lease process, eligible participants may need to provide proof of insurance, residency and applicable trade-in documentation. A credit check is required for new Toyota purchases or leases, and the $750 credit is applied to the negotiated vehicle price at the time of the transaction.

Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville is available to provide additional information about eligible vehicles, incentive requirements and applicable offers. Located at 500 Orange Dr., Vacaville, CA 95687, the dealership can be reached at 707-446-7000 for details about the Toyota Uber Driver Incentive and available qualifying models.

Media Contact: Gul Parpia, 707-446-7000, [email protected]

SOURCE Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville