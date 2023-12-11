Uber Eats Announces Delivery Partnership with Torchy's Tacos

News provided by

Uber

11 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Torchy's Tacos locations across 14 states now available for delivery with Uber Eats

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced that Austin-based Torchy's Tacos, beloved across the country for their craveable tacos, award-winning queso, and more, is now available for delivery with Uber Eats. This month over 100 Torchy's Tacos locations will be added to the Uber Eats app across Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Continue Reading
Uber Eats x Torchy's Tacos
Uber Eats x Torchy's Tacos

For the first time, customers can place orders for their favorite Torchy's Tacos menu items for delivery through the Uber Eats app, including their award-winning Green Chili Queso and their rotating made-from-scratch tacos of the month. From December 11th through the 24th, consumers will receive Free Queso + Chips on a Torchy's Tacos order of $25 or more* and—as always—Uber One members will enjoy up to 10% off and $0 Delivery Fee on eligible orders over $15+.**

"Joining forces with Torchy's Tacos is a game-changer for hungry Uber Eats users in their home state of Texas and beyond," said Sarfraz Maredia, VP and Head of the Americas for Uber Eats. "We're thrilled to bring this beloved brand onto the app and deepen the creative ways we can work together. And as a Texan myself, I feel incredibly fortunate to have such strong local partners who pride themselves on high standards—both for the quality of their food and how they treat their customers."

"Since the day we started in that Austin trailer park 17 years ago, our mission has always been to make Damn Good tacos, queso, and drinks available for all," says Mike Rypka, CEO and Founder of Torchy's Tacos, "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Uber Eats and have their help in continuing that mission."

As Uber Eats continues to emphasize quality selection and reliability for consumers nationwide, the in-app experience is aimed at helping user get almost anything at the tap of a button: Torchy's Tacos fans can take advantage of the full slate of Uber Eats' innovative features to make on-demand delivery effortless. They can keep Taco Tuesday orders consistent with the "reorder" feature, or satisfy the cravings of friends and family effortlessly with group ordering—and even split the bill. To order from Torchy's Tacos on Uber Eats, download the Uber Eats app or visit ubereats.com.

*Taxes and fees still apply. Limit one redemption per person. See app for details.

**Benefits available only for eligible stores marked with the Uber One icon. Other fees & taxes apply, but do not count towards order minimums. Participating restaurants and non-grocery stores: $15 minimum order to receive $0 Delivery Fee and up to 10% off. Membership savings applied as a reduction to service fees. Subject to change.

View the Renewable Membership T&Cs.

About Uber Eats
Uber Eats is an on-demand delivery app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the things they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 900,000 restaurants and merchants in more than 11,000 cities across six continents. From specialty local favorites to national brand names, groceries to household essentials and more, Uber Eats has what you want when you want it.

Contact
[email protected] 

About Torchy's Tacos:

The Torchy's Tacos story began 17 years ago in Austin, Texas, when Mike Rypka bought a food trailer and a vibrant red Vespa. The CEO and founder of Torchy's Tacos built a menu out of experimental tacos that were coined by fans as "Damn Good." Today, Torchy's tacos currently has over 120 locations across 14 states and counting. They are all committed to serving only the highest quality ingredients and scratch, made-to-order meals. By living the Damn Good mantra, Torchy's Tacos is always innovating to deliver the most unique tacos, coveted queso, and refreshing margaritas in the game, including the rotating Taco of the Month, an untraditional taco offering that keeps taco junkies coming back for more.

Contact
Morgan Hendrix – Brand Marketing & Public Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Uber

Also from this source

Uber Eats Adds Big Lots As First National Home Discount Retailer

Uber Eats Adds Big Lots As First National Home Discount Retailer

Today Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) announced a new nationwide partnership with Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), bringing the home discount retailer's massive...
Uber Eats adds Staples to Deliver Office and School Products Nationwide

Uber Eats adds Staples to Deliver Office and School Products Nationwide

Today Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Staples, the working and learning store, announced that they are teaming up to bring business, office...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.