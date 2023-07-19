Uber for Business's partnership with Xoxoday: Now spreading delight together with Uber Vouchers on Xoxoday's marketplace

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoxoday, the digital rewards, incentive & payout partner for companies worldwide, announced a global partnership with Uber for Business -  Uber and Uber Eats vouchers will now be available to Xoxoday clients on their marketplace.

Uber, being one of the world's most cutting-edge platforms, providing seamless transportation and food delivery in 70 countries, and accepting 52 different payment methods, the addition of Uber and UberEats vouchers to Xoxoday's reward catalog will offer users in select markets the convenience and flexibility of Uber and UberEats vouchers as part of their rewards and incentives program.

"At Uber for Business, we bring the best of Uber to companies, their teams and their clients. With this partnership, we are happy to provide Xoxoday our digital gift card solution, a new acquisition and loyalty lever to enhance their customer satisfaction," explained Franck Monsauret, General Manager Uber for Business France

This  partnership between Xoxoday and Uber for Business reinforces both companies' commitment to customer-centricity and signifies their shared vision of helping companies delight their employees and customers. Uber's user-friendly and innovative platform has revolutionized the way people travel and order meals , making it a preferred choice for millions of individuals worldwide. By offering Xoxoday users' access to Uber vouchers, this collaboration drives convenience, choice, and global reach in the rewards industry.

"We are extremely proud to collaborate with Uber, the world's most popular ridesharing and delivery platform, and bring their bring their presence in the form of vouchers on our platform," said Harish Ramasamy, Associate Vice President of Category & Product, Xoxoday.

